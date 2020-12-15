NEWVILLE — Two people suffered injuries when a vehicle crashed into a tree in eastern DeKalb County Monday at 10:10 p.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Nanatte Jennings, 61, of Auburn, sustained a broken left wrist and laceration to her right ankle. Her passenger, Oren Dallas Jr., 75, of Butler, reported chest pain.
Police said Jennings was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain in a northwesterly direction in the 7200 block of S.R. 8 when she went off the road in a set of S-curves and struck a tree.
Jennings and Dallas exited the vehicle and received help from a nearby resident until emergency responders arrived.
Police said the crash remains under investigation, and alcohol is believed to be a factor.
The Spencerville Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS and Brent’s Automotive Repair assisted county police.
