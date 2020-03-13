These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Feb. 27-March 5. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Stephani T. Abraham, Garrett, speeding, $194 (DC); no insurance, $260 (DC).
- Kenneth H. Andrus Jr., Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Jody L. Anglin, Rome City, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Clayton A. Baker, St. Joe, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Erin A. Barr, LaPorte, speeding, $170 (ISP).
- David W. Beck Jr., Huntertown, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Misty J. Boyd, Garrett, speeding, $196 (GPD).
- Audra M. Bradshaw, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Tina M. Brown, Woodburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Christopher K. Burgett, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Mary L. Coe, Columbia City, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Kristen Collins, Bryan, Ohio, driving while suspended, $260 (BPD).
- Wyatt K. Coutlee, Harlan, speeding, $190 (DC).
- Justice D. Cramer, Goshen, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Kyle V. Davis, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Harley D. Day, Butler, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Daniel J. Days, Corunna, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Cassandra D. Dean, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (GPD).
- Brandon W. Dodson, Montgomery, Michigan, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Issac R. Doughty, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Brian E. Duncan, Fort Wayne, speeding, $169 (BPD).
- Kambria S. Elliott, Angola, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Marcus A. Farmer, Avilla, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD).
- Katelynn E. Rasler-Fuller, Auburn, use of telecommunications device, $196 (GPD); false or fictitious plates, $175 (GPD).
- Brittany M. Garrett, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $194 (DC); driving while suspended, $258 (AUB).
- Dean M. Griffith Jr., Albion, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Dominique M. Griggs, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Jeremy M. Hailey, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Candida L. Hamilton, Angola, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Jerry D. Hamilton, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Skip P. Harmeyer, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Daniel L. Hart III, Angola, driving while suspended, $150 (BPD).
- Kathryn D. Harvey, St. Joe, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Kyle M. Heller, Garrett, expired plates, $150 (DC).
- Toby J. Hendrickson, Angola, expired plates, $173 (DC); driving while suspended, $258 (DC).
- Rebecca N. Hughes, LaOtto, driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
- Jamier J. Ingraffia, Garrett, license plate light, $175 (GPD).
- Chelsea R. Jefferson, Decatur, speeding in work site, $460.50 (ISP).
- Chevelle M. Jennings, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Deanna L. Kesterke, Fort Wayne, expired driver’s license, $170 (ISP).
- Leland C. Kiles, LaGrange, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Joshua J. King, Garrett, failure to signal lane change, $190 (GPD); no valid driver’s license, $175 (GPD); driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
- Valarie L. Kline, Ashley, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Dane W. Knapp, Corunna, no registration, $150 (DC).
- Seth M. Knepper, Auburn, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Daniel A. Ledsom, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Christopher J. Lothamer, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Hunter L. Martin, Waterloo, speeding, $155 (DC).
- Jessica R. Nelson, Waterloo, disregarding stop sign, $194 (BPD).
- Tobin B. Nelson, Angola, speeding, $175 (DC); expired plates, $175 (DC).
- Mildred A. Pankop, Ligonier, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Raymond J. Park, Kendallville, no tail lights, $171 (DC).
- Alexander H. Parker, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC); driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
- Daniel D. Parrett, Auburn, open container violation, $171 (GPD).
- Ethan M. Parrish, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Dustin C. Peters, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Kayleigh A. Price, Auburn, expired registration, $175 (AUB).
- Lynn A. Reinhart, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Carrie L. Richardson, Rome City, speeding, $190 (DC).
- Ashli L. Robinson, Fort Wayne, failure to yield right-of-way to emergency vehicle, $196 (BPD).
- Derek W. Rowe, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Allen L. Schooley, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Jason L. Smith, Woodburn, speeding, $165 (DC).
- John A. Smith, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Louie A. Spatt, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Danielle N. Stetler, Butler, following too closely, $196 (ISP); expired plates, $156 (ISP); driving while suspended, $260 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
- Whysper E. Topp, Auburn, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Tammi J. VanDyke, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Anthony J. Venegas, Garrett, unreasonable speed, $171 (DC).
- Shaun W. Wallace, Butler, no valid driver’s license, $162 (GPD).
- Schiler L. Wertman, Garrett, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Timothy W. Word, Angola, speeding, $175 (BPD).
- Andrea S. Yarnelle, Huntertown, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Jon L. Zimmerman, Auburn, speeding, $165 (ISP).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.