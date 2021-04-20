BUTLER — Butler’s Board of Works discussed but took no action Monday on a request from Franklin Township that it no longer have financial involvement in purchasing fire equipment.
Franklin — along with Stafford and Troy townships — contracts with the Butler/Wilmington Fire Territory for fire protection. Franklin also receives fire protection from the Hamilton Fire Department.
Earlier this month, City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said the township’s attorney requested that Franklin have no future involvement in purchasing fire equipment.
Since that meeting, Hollabaugh consulted with the township’s attorney, clarifying that Franklin does not want to participate in motorized fire equipment purchases.
The fire territory has a budget meeting scheduled for April 29, and Franklin Township will have representation there, he said.
A few years ago, the city and Wilmington Township created the fire territory. The fire territory is responsible for costs associated with all motorized fire equipment.
Previously, Wilmington, Franklin, Stafford and Troy townships shared the costs and ownership of rural firefighting equipment, with shares determined by different formulas.
“Does this basically formalize what’s always been happening? We’re changing the language to match the practice?” Butler board member Robert Haywood asked.
Haywood and board member Eric Johnson pondered the possibility of raising provider fees in the future.
“Obviously, we’re obligated to service them in the event of a fire, so if they’re not responsible for any of the costs of motorized vehicles, do we charge them back on a case-by-case basis?” Haywood asked.
“That’s what’s bothering me,” Johnson said. “They want us to provide the equipment as it’s specific for the rural areas.”
“As long as we’re not shortchanging ourselves,” Mayor Mike Hartman said.
“That’s my only concern, that they’ll get the service without the burden of the expense of the equipment,” Haywood said.
Hollabaugh said the township contracts include provider fees and language stipulating they will participate in extraordinary maintenance costs. Insurance claims, he added, are paid back to the fire department.
“If it’s more than the expense of the call, that gets refunded to the township where the call is made,” the city’s attorney said.
The townships were asked to provide documentation showing their percentages of ownership, but that information hasn’t been presented to the city, Hollabaugh noted.
Each township’s assessed value was one method used to determine percentages, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck explained, “but there was so much fluctuation in it that Stafford and Troy did not always collect enough money in taxes to pay the fee.
“They’ve had the same fee now for four years, and we’re just going to increase their fee by the growth quotient every year,” she continued. “That’s how much they would be allowed to increase their budget. In theory, they should always be able to pay it this way.”
“It’s my understanding that townships have certain funds allocated to help with other non-motorized fire equipment,” Hollabaugh said. “It’s my understanding the chief would discuss that with the townships, and they would be able to negotiate on their own.
“The only thing this really does is take away the townships’ responsibility to pay for trucks that are purchased in the future.
“Franklin was the only township to bring this issue up, but in my opinion, if Franklin’s township contract is changed, we should change Troy and Stafford as well and make them equal,” he said.
