AVON — St. Joe native and Avon High School Principal Matt Shockley has been named 2020 High School Principal of the Year by the Indiana Association of High School Principals.
Now in his eighth year at Avon, this is the second time Shockley, 49, has received the honor. He was also named 2009 Principal of the Year while at Center Grove High School.
“I didn’t expect it the first time, and I certainly didn’t expect to get it again, but I’m very humbled by the honor,” he said during a phone interview Wednesday. He is the first principal to receive the honor twice.
“I’m very surprised to get it. Receiving this award is really the result of the collaborative work, the teamwork that I’ve had with everybody at Avon High School,” Shockley said.
“It’s really what we’ve been able to do together as a staff for me to receive this award,” he said. “It’s not me alone getting this. It’s really a credit to the work that we have been doing together as a staff at Avon High School for the students and families of Avon.”
Avon is west of Indianapolis, between Plainfield and Brownsburg, northwest of Indianapolis International Airport. The high school has an enrollment of 3,200 students, with 175 certified teachers, counselors and administrators, and a total staff of about 300 people.
Shockley points to several accomplishments made at the school, including:
• improving the freshmen orientation program to include a national speaker, with focus on mentorship, team-building and culture-building aspects;
• creating a junior day of caring where the school’s 800 juniors spend one day in September performing community-service projects;
• creating a program where seniors think and reflect on their years at Avon and what type of legacy they wish to leave;
• increasing the number of dual-credit and advanced placement course offerings;
• improving graduation rates;
• recognition as an “A” school and achieving “Four-Star School” status on multiple occasions;
• reducing class sizes and increasing the number of counselors; and
• organizing the administrative team into “triads,” in which an administrator is paired with two counselors to work with a specific group of students over several years.
“We have a mantra, kind of a motto at Avon: ‘We are Avon, We are One,’” Shockley explained. “Even though we come from different backgrounds and different places, we work very hard to support one another, care about one another and respect our differences. We are a community that really cares and works hard to take care of one another.”
Avon's enrollment is about 64% white Caucasian and 36% racially and ethnically diverse, with about 25% of students on free or reduced-price lunches.
By comparison, Center Grove's enrollment was about 2,300 students, with a total staff of about 200 people. The enrollment was about 95% white Caucasian, with 15% on free or reduced-price lunches.
“That has been one of the greatest things that I love, just the differences that exist,” Shockley said. “It presents different challenges that I’ve never had before, but I’ve enjoyed those challenges. They’ve really helped me to grow as a professional and as a person.”
He was nominated for Principal of the Year by retired Avon Superintendent Dr. Margaret Hoernemann.
While COVID-19 has thrown all sorts of kinks and adjustments into the way schools operate, Shockley said when possible he tries to meet with different small groups of students each month to talk about what they would tell people about Avon High School.
“The things they say about Avon, consistently in the meetings I have with them, is this is a safe place. This is a place where people care about them as a person and care about their success academically,” he said. “They feel challenged academically, and they feel prepared once they take the next level, whatever that is after Avon. They feel prepared to take that next step.
“That is evidence that we are doing the right things at Avon High School.”
Shockley and his wife, Amy, have two children, Grace and Sam. His daughter is sophomore at the University of Cincinnati, and his son is a senior at Avon. His wife is self-employed and does communications work.
“Where I came from has everything to do with where I am right now,” Shockley said. “I value my family, the small community and Eastside High School where I grew up, was educated, played sports and learned a lot.
“I’ve never forgotten that, and I value that greatly to where I am today.”
