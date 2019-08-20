Tractor pull benefits
Riley’s Foundation
BUTLER — The Cedar Creek Antique Engine and Tractor Club will host a tractor pull Saturday, Aug. 24, at Arnett Family Farms, 4928 S.R. 1, Butler.
Weigh-in is at 8 a.m. and the pull will begin at 10 a.m.
A lunch wagon will be available all day. There will be homemade ice cream and wagon rides from the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association.
All proceeds will go the the Riley Children’s Foundation to help send local children with physical disabilities to Camp Riley.
For more information, contact Chuck Arnett at 267-8101 or Max Trubey at 927-7930.
Sewer district board
to meet Aug. 28
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board of directors will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the Spencerville Community Club.
The public is invited to attend.
Helping Hands
Ministry open in Butler
BUTLER — Helping Hands Ministry is an outreach ministry of Christ’s Church at Butler assisting needy families in the Butler area with used clothing and monthly food.
Helping Hands is at 136 W. Main St. and is open 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Gently-used clothing is available for a minimal charge. A food pantry operates the second Saturday each month, also from 10 a.m. to noon.
Sign up to receive
emergency alerts
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Central Communications Center offers a way for the public to receive emergency alerts according to a new handout, powered by Hyper-Reach.
By signing up, users will receive alerts for floods, fires, severe weather, public health alerts, criminal activity, lost or missing persons and more.
To sign up, the public can go to hyper-reach.com/ indekalbsignup.html, call 412-0001, text “alert” to 412-0001 or send information to DeKalb County Department of Homeland Security, attention Hyper-Reach Enrollment, at 3399 C.R. 34, Auburn, IN 46706.
Forms are available at the City of Butler Thompson Block Building, 215 S. Broadway.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items.
The deadline to submit items is noon Friday.
Items can be emailed to jjones@kpcmedia.com or by calling 925-2611, ext. 2547.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.