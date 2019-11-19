These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Nov. 7-14. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- William H. Arneson, Portage, Michigan, disregarding stoplight, $171 (DC).
- Benjamin A. Ault, Franklin, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Michael T. Biesiada, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Joni M. Blomeke, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Austin J. Boyd, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Brennen B. Callaghan, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
- Jordan E. Chamorro, Waterloo, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Evian N. Clifton, Spencerville, speeding, $150 (AUB); driving while suspended, $235 (AUB).
- Vincent J. Coda, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Roger I. Correa, Kendallville, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Sierra M. Delcamp, Garrett, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Angela D. Dellinger, Corunna, permitting unauthorized driver to drive, $160 (WPD).
- Christopher M. Ford, Fort Wayne, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
- Nicholas J. Funk, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jeffrey L. Griffith, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Daniel W. Grody, Auburn, no seat belt, $25 (AUB).
- Auban T. Haller, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD).
- William Z. Heimach, Auburn, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Keaton J. Honaker, Avilla, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
- Jessica L. Hornett, St. Joe, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Elaine M. Jensen, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Amanda M. Kelly, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Nathaniel S. Krafft, Hamilton, no seat belt, $25 (AUB).
- Xavier K. Lane, Butler, no seat belt, $25 (AUB).
- Laura A. Lepley, Wolcottville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Angela A. Lewis, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Landen A. Malloch, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Brittany R. May, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (DC).
- Christina N. Merkler, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (DC).
- Brett M. Moore, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $150 (AUB); expired plates, $150 (AUB).
- Gabriel J. Paskevicius, St. Petersburg, Florida, speeding, $150 (ISP).
- Alexanderjon J. Picardat, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Aric D. Protsman, Auburn, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
- Jill M. Ranger, Spencerville, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
- David L. Rollins, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Scott D. Rushing, Hamilton, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Joquin A. Saralu, Fort Wayne, illegal passing of school bus, $235 (GPD).
- Justin D. Schlatter, St. Joe, speeding, $194 (AUB); passing on right, $196 (DC).
- Alissa A. Schott, Garrett, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Abdulla M. Shaeri, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Matthew A. Smith, Auburn, speeding, $190 (GPD).
- Jeannett L. Strate, Defiance, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Justice B. Sumner, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Eh Taw Taw, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Coleton R. Terry, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Kenneth M. Tippmann, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Christopher J. Ulle, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
- Marie A. Wallace, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Julie A. Walters, Butler, no seat belt, $25 (AUB).
- Mason D. Wengert, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
- Donald L. Yarlot, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Hannah J. Yoder, Spencerville, no seat belt, $25 (AUB).
- Meghan C. York, Spencerville, expired plates, $150 (WPD).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.