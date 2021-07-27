These tickets were paid in Butler City Court July 15-22. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Aimee J. Anderson, Huntertown, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $210.25 (GPD).
Steven J. Barber, Angola, speeding, $165 (DC).
Joseph A. Bertoia, Hudson, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Angela D. Bontrager, Corunna, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Peter D. Bowman, Jackson, Michigan, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Bryce K.S. Boyd, Albion, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Daniel J. Boyd, Palatine, Illinois, speeding, $150 (DC).
Amanda S. Brumbaugh, Auburn, speeding, $171 (WPD).
McKeon R. Buchanan, Milford, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Christal A. Buse, Auburn, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
Nicole M. Crager, Corunna, speeding, $171 (DC).
Caleb D. Cummins, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Jennifer L. David, Edon, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Hunter B. DeLaRosa, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Joseph M. Delpup, Royal Oak, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Carl D. Dickes, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Zachary D. Drury, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Kristie M. Emenhiser, Auburn, use of telecommunications device, $196 (AUB).
Chance A. England, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Drew E. Ervin, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Timothy H. Firestone, Corunna, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jennifer M. Ford, Miami Beach, Florida, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Ruby Gonzalez, Alton, Texas, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Bryce D. Handshoe, Leo, speeding, $171 (DC).
Patricia E. Hartman, Butler, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
Lane M. Hasselman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Thomas J. Hempel, Spencerville, speeding, $171 (DC).
Peyton E. Hicks, Butler, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
Linda J. Hinrichs, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Benjamin J.L. Kaniki, Garrett, expired plates, $175 (AUB).
Ean F. Kerby, Dowagiac, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Nathan A. Mahaffey, Ashley, speeding, $179 (ISP).
Caleb J. McDonough, North Webster, ordinance violation, $196 (GPD).
James H. Miller, Sissonville, West Virginia, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Gregorio Romero-Montiel, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC); no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
Bradley T. Nelson, Butler, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Marie N. Orr, Butler, speeding, $165 (DC).
Alexis D. Ortiz, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Nicholas D. Panting, Granger, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jim L. Perez, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP).
Kenneth M. Pfafman, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Steven M.L. Pontzius, Albion, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD).
Jacob L. Prough, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
Jesus G. Rendon, Jennings, Florida, speeding, $150 (DC).
Benjamin A.L. Rhodes, Ashley, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Rene A. Robles, Bluffton, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kapil Sapkota, Fairfield, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
John J. Sewards, Spencerville, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Catherine M. Sibert, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Garrett A. Snow, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Olivia D. Stump, Angola, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Stephanie N. Wallen, Kendallville, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
James D. Willey, Brownstown, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Mary D. Yutzy, Mount Pleasant, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
