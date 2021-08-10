340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday
Adult take-and-make
The library has introduced take-and-make crafts for adults. Participants must be 18 or older to participate.
A new craft will be introduced the first day of each month.
The August craft is fairy clothespins.
Fine-free summer
For August, fines will be waived for the first 28 days after the due date, except for mobile hot spots. After the grace period has expired, a replacement cost will be assessed, and the item will be considered lost.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
New materials available
Large print: “Madhouse at the End of the Earth” by Julian Sancton. “Never Seen Deader” (Sawbones Western) by William W. Johnstone and J.A. Johnstone. “Rock the Boat” by Beck Dorey-Stein. “The Last Green Valley” by Mark Sullivan. “Sunlight over Crystal Sands” (Jewel Island series), “The Gift of Happiness” and “The Little Village of Happiness,” all by Holly Martin.
DVD: “Casey’s Shadow” and “Family Classics: Danny Boy.”
Audio book: “The Less People Know About Us: A Mystery of Betrayal, Family Secrets and Stolen Identity” by Axton Betz-Hamilton.
Literature and fiction: “Breathe” by Joyce Carol Oates. “The Reading List” by Sara Nisha Adams.
Science fiction: “Star Wars, Episode I: The Phantom Menace” by Terry Brooks.
Library activities
• Ms. Teya will post new virtual stories each week on the library’s website. A number of Wiggle songs are also available and can be found on YouTube or Spotify.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. every Monday that the library is open.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
• The children’s garden club meets at 4 p.m. each Wednesday. Upcoming topics include weeding, watering and pruning, chlorophyll transfers and a garden club party. Children can sign up at the circulation desk.
Shot assistance offered
People who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance.
Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours for assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
