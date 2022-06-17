BUTLER — It began with an exercise as if the audience was looking back to 2022 from 10 years in the future, telling family and friends in other locations about the changes that have happened.
It ended with participants placing dots next to items they felt were priorities after a brainstorming strength, weakness, opportunity and threat (SWOT) exercise.
About 30 people gathered Friday morning in the council chamber at Butler City Hall to participate in a DeKalb County Vision meeting to identify future wants and needs.
The series is made possible with the support of The James Foundation, Community Foundation of DeKalb County, United Way of DeKalb County, City of Auburn, City of Butler, City of Garrett, Town of Waterloo, Town of Hamilton and school districts.
Beth Neu of the Indiana Communities Institute at Ball State University and Michael Fortunato of Creative Insight Community Development of Madison led the discussion.
The first session took place Thursday evening in Ashley. Remaining sessions will take place:
• Thursday, 6-8 p.m. at the Spencerville Community Center, 5629 C.R. 68;
• Thursday, July 14, 6-8 p.m. at the Garrett High School cafeteria, enter door 20; and
• Thursday, July 21, 6-8 p.m. at the YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn.
In April, a group of 37 citizens from across the county gathered for a workshop and began discussions on the future of the county. The group included mayors, town managers, county representatives and private and non-profit leaders.
Butler Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck imagined writing a postcard to her sister after the police and fire departments ran out of items to pass out at an event that attracted more than 1,000 people. “Who knew so many families have moved to town? The new housing developments have really helped our community grow,” she wrote.
In her postcard, library director Sarah Dempsey reflected while sitting at the patio of local diner, watching a steady flow of traffic through the downtown area, with vehicles using the overpass to avoid train traffic. “After breakfast, I plan to walk the paths through the lovely park across from the library. What a great use of vacant space. … Trees, flowers, shrubs make it a wonderful place to relax.
“After that, shop till I drop after shop after shop,” Dempsey said. “I love staycations.”
Mayor Mike Hartman imagined writing to his aunt and uncle in California about the hotel at the west end of the city, across from the monster truck and hot rod museums.
“I definitely want to take you to the new steakhouse in downtown Butler. When we are done, I want to walk you to the water park and pad … I have so much to show you how much Butler has changed since you were here 10 years ago,” he wrote.
“The great thing about these postcards is it gets us to think a little bit differently,” Fortunato explained. “When you’re standing where you are, when you’re looking into the future, you tend to see the future in terms of needs and what has to be accomplished.
“When you put yourself into the future and you look back, you tend to see the final product. It’s what your imagination has to tell you.
“Those kinds of ideas are centered on your best aspirations, what really matters to you in your community and the kinds of things you’d like to see happen.”
Neu shared 2020 statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and how DeKalb County measures up to the rest of Indiana and neighboring counties in median income, per capita income, poverty rate, population growth, housing variables, owner occupied, education attainment and more.
In the SWOT exercise, audience members identified different topics — some that could be included in more than one category.
Strengths included location, good-paying jobs, resources, highway and rail access, schools, churches, leadership and collaboration, close-knit communities and ethics and family values.
Identified weaknesses included child care services, lack of housing, aging infrastructure, road improvement, leisurely shopping, landlord and home ownership responsibilities, more school interaction, public transportation, broadband access, brain drain and thought diversity.
Opportunities included housing, trail connectivity, college connectivity, restoration grants, marketing unique attractions, infrastructure development, community collaboration, façade grants, assisted living and ambition.
Threats included other communities luring away the population and opportunities, large employers closing, losing young leaders, trains stopping and blocking crossings, declining mental health, transient population, drugs, cultural use of land and access to mental health services.
“We want to understand the relative importance of these themes to the people in the community,” Fortunato said. “Just because something is not deemed as essential doesn’t mean we’re just going to gloss over it.”
He said they will take the responses shared during these sessions to gather content analysis to determine key themes and areas of difference.
“Every single thing on this wall is important, but we also have to know there is some sort of priority or hierarchy of these things that people want to get done sooner rather than later, or they feel it’s a more pressing or urgent issue,” he added.
Once all of the meetings have concluded, the data gathered and analyzed, they will return to present the findings.
“We’re going to find a big place where we can bring people back together who want to see what the final plan is. We’re going to present it, and we’re going to say, ‘Shoot it full of holes. How did we do?” Fortunato said.
“This is where we actually get feedback from the community to help us interpret, ‘Did we get this right? Does this make sense? Does this match what’s really going on in the community? How can we make this better?’”
Once the final plan is delivered, they will offer suggestions on how to accomplish the objectives.
