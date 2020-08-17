BUTLER — There was a distinct roar of horsepower in Butler Saturday when a large motorcycle group from Returning American Warriors rolled into town.
The northwest-Ohio-based nonprofit group was formed in 2013 to take care of veterans wherever there is need, explained Returning American Warriors spokesman Todd Nemire. A new food pantry will serve veterans in Williams, Fulton, Defiance and Henry counties in Ohio.
Projects include helping veterans with rent or utility bills and remodeling projects, to name a few, Nemire said.
Saturday’s ride brought more than 300 motorcycles of all models, styles and sizes to American Legion Post 202 on North Broadway. Members from a car cruise club in Defiance, Ohio, also participated in the fundraising ride.
“We always go a different direction every year,” Nemire explained. This year’s route was planned by a past president of the organization, who passed away before the ride could take place.
The group began the day in Defiance, Ohio, and traveled to nearby Edgerton, Ohio. There, they passed under a large American flag suspended over the road by ladder trucks from area fire departments. After leaving Butler, the 85-mile route included a stop in Antwerp, Ohio, before the group returned to the American Veterans (AMVETS) post in Defiance for dinner.
The group’s first ride, seven years ago, attracted 100 bikes and raised money to purchase a hot water heater for a veteran, Nemire explained.
“Fast-forward seven years, we’ve helped hundreds of veterans and we have spent well over $100,000,” he said. Members include veterans and non-veterans who freely give of their time to help others.
Nemire said every dime that is raised goes to veterans. For more information, he said people can visit returningamericanwarriors.org or the group’s Facebook page.
“When people are in dire need, we are there,” Nemire said. “We do whatever we’ve got to do.”
(0) comments
