BUTLER — On the grounds of a former orchard south of Butler, Inspiration Ministries has planted the seeds of recovery in helping individuals overcome addictions and rebuild their lives.
Now, they'll get to do it again, with the help of the City of Butler and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Thursday, Denny Spinner, OCRA’s executive director, presented an oversized, publicity-style $600,000 check to Butler Mayor Mike Hartman and Inspiration Ministries founder, president and CEO Andy Foster.
The presentation took place at Inspiration Ministries’ location on S.R. 8, once home to Kray’s Orchard, between S.R. 101 and S.R. 1.
The grant will enable Inspiration Ministries to construct three, single-story, 1,450-square-foot homes to National Alliance for Recovery Residence standards in the 400 block of Depot Street in Butler.
The total cost of the project is $700,292. Following Spinner’s check presentation, Matt and Cindy Fetter, representing the Fetter Foundation of Auburn, presented a $100,000 check to Foster.
Each recovery house will have five beds. In an earlier story announcing the grant, Foster said not one individual that has gone through Inspiration Ministries’ recovery program has re-engaged with the criminal justice system.
While Inspiration Ministries has been involved in recovery programs for two years, on its own, it wasn’t eligible to apply for the grant. That’s where the city and the Northeast Indiana Regional Coordinating Council entered the picture.
The city and the NEIRCC agreed to help with the grant process and application.
“When we got the application, you guys hit every mark,” Spinner told Foster. “Everything we wanted to achieve in this program was in that application. It was easy to make the decision because this project exemplifies all of those goals.”
A former mayor of Huntingburg before joining OCRA, Spinner said he can relate to how grants of this nature can impact rural communities.
“To be able to have this kind of impact in a rural community is tremendous,” he said. “It shows there is great life in rural Indiana and there are people who really care in rural Indiana.
“This is the type of project that takes Indiana to the next level,” Spinner added. “It also exemplifies how local government, a not-for-profit and the state of Indiana can come together and really change lives.”
“This was a pilot program,” Foster said. “It’s really the first time (OCRA) said they wanted to be part of developing recovery housing in the state of Indiana. Six hundred thousand dollars is no joke.”
At times, he had to pause and collect himself while he spoke.
“I’m so thankful for who God has sent into this community, who have crawled out of the woodwork (to help).
“A lot of these men and women have come out of incarceration, they’ve been caught up in addiction. … They have chosen to sacrifice their time and their energy to be part of Inspiration Ministries to impact other people’s lives,” Foster said.
“To have this awarded to only two cities in the whole state of Indiana is a major accomplishment,” Hartman said. “For us to get a phenomenal grant like this is a game changer for us.
“I think we’re good partners,” he said of the city and Inspiration Ministries. “The goal from the beginning has always been to provide transitional housing. With the three houses going up and the other project they have in mind, it’s going to be a very busy year.
“It’s not only a win for the City of Butler or Inspiration Ministries, it’s also a win for DeKalb County as a whole. Other communities have reached out, ‘Maybe we can do something like this in Waterloo, Garrett or Auburn, whatever.'
“I think this is going to mushroom into something a lot bigger than what we’re anticipating.”
“It has been very refreshing to have a city council, to have a mayor who have been advocating and very supportive of what Inspiration Ministries is doing in the City of Butler,” Foster said.
When he graduated from Eastside in 1998, Foster said he was determined to do things elsewhere. Now, Inspiration Ministries owns a number of properties in Butler and the surrounding area, including the former Kray’s Orchard.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be in a place where Mike and his team have been part of creating a city of refuge, a city where people can be healed, a city that understands as people have changed the trajectory of their lives, Butler can be a place where they can thrive,” Foster said. “I am so thankful for that.”
“There is a critical need for recovery housing, and I can’t think of a better community partner than Inspiration Ministries,” Hartman said.
In a light-hearted moment, Spinner said, “When I became director of OCRA, I had a lot more friends all of a sudden.
“I told all of my mayor friends that the name of my agency is OCRA, O-C-R-A, not Oprah, where (pointing around the room), ‘You get a check and you get a check, and you get a check.’”
Turning to Hartman before making the presentation, Spinner said, “Today, Mike, you get a check.”
