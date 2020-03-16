Butler Community Food Pantry announces changes
BUTLER — Effectively immediately, the Butler Community Food Pantry will make changes for its monthly distributions.
The pantry, located at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., will be open from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Drivers will be asked to pull up like a drive-thru at the front entrance. Walkers will line up along the front side of the building.
Food pantry volunteers will have pre-packaged bags of state donations and a list of other items visitors can choose from.
Food pantry organizers ask visitors to be patient as they try to serve everyone as quickly as possible. There will be signs posted to guide everyone to the designated areas.
For more information, call the church office at 868-2098.
