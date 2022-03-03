BUTLER — A Butler man has been arrested following a three-month investigation by a multi-agency narcotics enforcement unit.
The unit, comprised of officers from the Auburn Police Department and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, was investigating the alleged sale and distribution of methamphetamine in the Butler area.
Ernest Mohley, 49, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of West Depot Street. He has been charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; dealing marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, both Level 6 felonies and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
According to a news release, police received information that the occupants residing at an address located in the 400 block of Depot Street were involved in selling quantities of purported methamphetamine in the northeast Indiana area.
During the investigation, detectives conducted surveillance on the residence and were able to purchase methamphetamine from the occupants of the home on several occasions.
As a result of the purchases and the information obtained, the Auburn Police Department’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant at the residence at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, locating two occupants in the home. Mohley was taken into custody and transported to the DeKalb County Jail. A female occupant was not taken into custody and appeared to suffer an anxiety attack. As a result, she was transported by EMS for evaluation and treatment.
During the search of the residence, detectives located suspected methamphetamine and marijuana as well as several firearms, cash and drug paraphernalia.
The approximate weight of the methamphetamine seized exceeded one half-pound with an estimated street value of approximately $4,000, police said. Numerous items associated with the sale of illicit controlled substances were located throughout the home and seized as evidence. A smaller amount of marijuana and THC products were also located and seized.
During the joint drug enforcement investigation, the narcotics detectives were assisted by Auburn Police Department ERT personnel, Auburn Police and DeKalb County Sheriff Department’s Air Support Units (ASU), the Butler Police Department and the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office.
