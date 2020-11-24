340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
Announcements
The library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will be open regular hours Saturday.
In compliance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, masks are required within the library at all times. Curbside delivery is available upon request.
New materials available
Large print: “Carolina Breeze” (Bluebell Inn series) by Denise Hunter. “Christmas Cupcake Murder” (Hannah Swenson series) by Joanne Fluke. “The Exiles” by Christina Baker Kline. “Yours Truly, Thomas” by Rachel Fordham.
Biography: “The Book Collectors: A Band of Syrian Rebels and the Stories that Carried Them Through a War” By Delphine Minoui.
Audio books: “Didn’t See That Coming: Putting Life Back Together When Your World Falls Apart” by Rachel Hollis. “Hush” by Dylan Farrow. “She Come By It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived Her Songs” by Sarah Smarsh. “The Once and Future Witches” by Alix E. Harrow.
Literature and fiction: “Dark Tides” (Fairmile series) by Philippa Gregory. “One Night Two Souls Went Walking” by Ellen Cooney. “The Right Kind of Fool” by Sarah Loudin Thomas. “Sowing Season” by Katie Powner.
Mysteries and thrillers: “How to Raise an Elephant: No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency” by Alexander McCall Smith. “The Once and Future Witches” by Alix E. Harrow. “Shadow of the Dragon” (Jack Ryan series) by Tom Clancy and Marc Cameron.
Library programs
• Tai chi will take place at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the library, except Thanksgiving Day.
• Each Wednesday, a new Take & Make craft will be available. Call or visit the library for more information.
• Online story time: Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
Library guidelines
Library staff will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day. Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
To our readers
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available. For more information, visit the website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.