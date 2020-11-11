BUTLER — The City of Butler Board of Public Works and Safety, acting as the unsafe building committee, will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- State rolling back from Stage 5, reimposing some restrictions
- Ligonier area still has highest COVID-19 case rate in county
- Three new COVID-19 deaths in four-county area, state cases crack 5,000 mark
- RED ALERT: LaGrange County hits worst COVID-19 rating, other counties close
- RDC argues over its own facade grant rules
- Library nominated for national medal
- Support caregivers of dementia patients
- Arizona often was down when QB Grant Gunnell played in 2019; UA can’t afford to repeat that pattern
Most Popular
Articles
- Eaton will close Auburn clutch factory
- Two arrested for drug dealing
- Indiana's revenge porn law ruled unconstitutional in Steuben case
- Kendallville Family Video store closing after 23 years
- Moorhouses spreading hope
- Man arrested with marijuana near Michigan border
- State rolling back from Stage 5, reimposing some restrictions
- Citywide trash pickup will be spread across three days
- Vandalized fountain escapes serious damage
- Three new deaths reported in Noble County, state cases set record for 4th day
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.