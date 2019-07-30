BUTLER — The Laurels of DeKalb Health Care Center, 520 W. Liberty St., Butler, has been recognized as a 2019 Silver Achievement in Quality Award recipient by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).
The award is the second of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which spotlights providers across the nation that have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care for residents and patients in long term and post-acute care.
“This award showcases the level of care and compassion from all of our staff and their daily focus on embracing the Laurel way to exceed the needs and expectations of the guests and residents we care for,” said Erin Tuttle, administrator at The Laurels of DeKalb.
Based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, AHCA/NCAL’s National Quality Award Program, established in 1996, challenges member providers to achieve performance excellence through three progressive levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold. At the Silver level, members develop and demonstrate effective approaches that help improve organizational performance and health care outcomes.
“As a Silver Quality Award recipient, The Laurels of DeKalb is well on its way to progress in their quality journey by continuing to achieve better quality results,” said Alana Wolfe, chair of the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers. “I commend them for this outstanding achievement.”
As a 2019 recipient of the Silver award, The Laurels of DeKalb can now advance in further developing comprehensive approaches that meet the criteria required for the Gold Excellence in Quality Award.
The awards will be presented Oct. 13-16 during AHCA/NCAL’s 70th Convention & Expo in Orlando, Florida.
Founded in 1992, Laurel Health Care Company is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio. For more information about the Laurels of DeKalb skilled nursing facility, visit laurelsofdekalb.com.
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living represent more than 13,700 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information, visit ahca.org or ncal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.