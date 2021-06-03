BUTLER — A Fort Wayne man complained of chest pain after the truck he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree south of Butler at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Cameron Norman, 24, of Fort Wayne, was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Police said Norman was driving west in the 6300 block of S.R. 8 when his 2007 Chevrolet K3500 ran off the north side of the roadway and through a field.
Police said Norman drove the truck back onto the road, running off the south side of the road before colliding with a tree.
The truck sustained an estimated $25,000 in damage.
County police were assisted by the Butler police and fire departments, Southeast Fire (Concord Township and Spencerville) and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
