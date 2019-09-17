INDIANAPOLIS — In response to the excessive rain and flooding farmers endured during their planting season this spring, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated 74 counties in Indiana as primary natural disaster areas and 18 counties as contiguous disaster areas.
Farm operators in all 92 Indiana counties are eligible for assistance from the Farm Service Agency. This includes access to low-interest FSA emergency loans, which may be used to restore or replace essential property, pay all or part of production costs associated with the disaster year, pay necessary family living expenses, reorganize the farming operation, and/or refinance certain debts.
In Senate District 14, Allen and DeKalb counties were designated as primary disaster areas.
According to the USDA, to qualify, farm operators must show at least 30 percent loss in crop or a physical loss to livestock, livestock products, real estate or movable property. Farmers may borrow up to 100 percent of actual production or physical losses to a maximum amount of $500,000.
In addition to emergency loans, farmers with existing FSA loans who are unable to make their payments may be eligible to have certain payments deferred.
“I commend the USDA, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Gov. Eric Holcomb for their efforts in securing these financial programs,” said state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn. “I strongly urge eligible farmers in Senate District 14 to apply as soon as possible.”
For a list of FSA offices in Indiana, visit fsa.usda.gov.
The deadline to apply for emergency loans is April 29, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.