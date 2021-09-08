BUTLER — Several City Council members expressed concern over proposed increases to their 2022 pay, but ultimately voted for it as part of Butler’s elected salaries ordinance.
In other business, the council also passed the proposed 2022 budget on two readings and, at the request of Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck, tabled the proposed 2022 employee salary ordinance.
Butler leaders also approved changes to the city’s zoning map during a very busy session Tuesday.
The 2022 employee salary ordinance was tabled, as changes were made to police officer classifications. Other figures also need to be checked, Eck said. Employee salaries were approved on first reading Aug. 16.
No one appeared at a public hearing on the budget. The proposed 2022 city budget is $4,135,765.
The general fund — which includes salaries for elected officials and expenses of those and other offices — is $1.8 million, up from $1.729 million in 2021.
The 2022 motor vehicle highway fund is $713,600, up from $683,859 in 2021. The proposed local road and street fund is $100,000.
The 2022 park fund is $150,500, up from $144,200 this year. The park equipment fund will increase to $10,000 in 2022, up from $8,800 this year.
The Redevelopment Commission budget will increase from $98,259 this year to $102,485 in 2022.
The CEDIT fund will increase from $139,000 in 2021 to $142,000 next year. The debt service ($12,000), cumulative capital improvement ($5,000), cumulative capital development ($35,000) and police pension funds ($20,900) are all unchanged from 2021.
The Butler-Wilmington Township Fire Territory budget is $402,535, up from $375,260 in 2021. The largest increase — $37,201.38 — is for more paid, part-time firefighters.
The fire equipment replacement fund will decrease to $460,000 in 2022, compared to $595,000 budgeted for this year.
City’s zoning map to change for Forest River
In two 5-0 votes, the City Council followed a recommendation from the city’s Plan Commission to change Butler’s zoning map. The changes will allow Forest River to purchase and develop land on the west side of S.R. 1, north of C.R. 32, for a new recreational vehicle facility.
The parcels border S.R. 1, C.R. 32 and the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks. At its Aug. 30 meeting, the Plan Commission voted to rezone those parcels to light industrial.
While the three parcels adjacent to the railroad tracks are in Butler’s extra-territorial zoning jurisdiction, they are not in the city limits, City Planner Steve Bingham noted.
Bingham said while the city and DeKalb County will share expenses in improving C.R. 32, Forest River will only use S.R. 1 for access to the property.
At least two more public hearings will take place before Forest River can begin building the planned facility, he said.
Salary ordinance raises discussion
In the salary ordinance for elected officials, Council members Tracey Hawkins, Gary Miller, Gale Ryan and Bill White all questioned increasing their pay from $4,168 each to $5,550 next year, a jump of about 32% before voting — with Council member Eric Johnson — to approve the measure.
The clerk-treasurer will be paid $52,000 in 2022, up from the current $48,865. The mayor’s salary will increase to $20,000 next year, up from the current $16,277.
The approved ordinance did undergo a change on its second reading, however. Board of Works members, who approve expenditures and also act as the city’s unsafe building committee, will receive more money than originally proposed.
They were to be paid $1,800 each under the original elected salary ordinance. The modified ordinance will pay the two appointed members $2,760 each.
“We felt it necessary to raise that up a little bit and give them more money,” Mayor Mike Hartman said.
Eck said pay was being increased for elected officials, especially for council positions, to encourage people to run for office, noting some communities can’t find people to fill offices.
Salaries for elected officials haven’t been raised on a regular basis, she added. Eck said she used salaries for comparable-sized communities in the calculations.
“How did we get so out of whack?” Hawkins asked.
“It does not take long to get out of whack,” Eck said.
“I think we should do our due diligence and try to stay at a certain percentage,” Hawkins said. “I’m not comfortable giving the council a 32% increase when we’re giving a price increase in our water.”
“For a number of years, the council’s pay was never increased,” Johnson said. “Thirty-two percent seems like a large amount. Five hundred dollars probably raises the council 25%.
“I’m comfortable with either number,” he added. “It doesn’t make a difference to me.”
“Most employers, in a down market, give like a 3% increase every year, basically a cost-of-living raise,” Hawkins said.
“What’s our justification for giving ourselves a raise?” Miller asked.
Eck noted this would bring Butler’s pay more in line with surrounding communities.
“I understand that, but I also agree with her (Hawkins),” White said. “We’ve just raised our water rates.”
Hawkins said she had no objection with the pay increase for the clerk-treasurer position, just those for council members.
“The other thing to consider, other than possibly Angela, none of these other ones will go up,” Johnson said. “In my experience, the council and mayor did not go up.”
“Originally, I wanted to go with 3% across the board,” Hartman said. “Going into this, I didn’t even know what this job paid. I didn’t come here to do it for the money.”
“I think that’s the way the majority of us looked at it,” Hawkins said. “That’s why I’m OK with Angela’s because that’s a full-time position. I just don’t understand why you would go without raises for several years.”
“It’s the mayor who gets to decide all of the positions except for mine and the judge’s,” Eck said. “Previous mayors probably didn’t talk to the council to see what they wished to see happen.”
“In the future, we should really look at if we’re giving employees a 3% raise, we better not be giving ourselves anything more,” Miller said. “I’m OK with playing catch-up, but I have a problem giving elected officials a higher raise than the people who are on the streets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.