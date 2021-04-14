These tickets were paid in Butler City Court April 1-8. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
A notation in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Gamal S. Alawi, Kendallville, expired registration, $150 (GPD).
Landon T. Badiac, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Wendy J. Baker, Garrett, no license plate light, $146 (GPD).
Michelle L. Bender, Fife Lake, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Levi T. Blasiak, Ann Arbor, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Scott L. Bonjour Jr., Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jacob B. Bowers, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC); expired plates, $150 (DC).
Michele R. Brown, Kendallville, speeding, $173 (AUB); false and fictitious, $173 (AUB).
Shawn A. Carpenter, LaGrange, distracted driver, $171 (ISP).
Brandon L. Carroll, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $254 (BPD).
Michael D. Damron, Butler, operating moped without endorsement, $175 (BPD).
Dasia L.M. Dannah, Grand Rapids, Michigan, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Stefan D. Davis, Indianapolis, speeding, $170 (AUB).
Thomas A. Evans, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
Dillion W. Fuller, Kendallville, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Devra M. Garcia, Auburn, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Jeffry A. Glant, Selma, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Sebastian L. Griffiths, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Kaleb E. Hall, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
John L. Herendeen, Auburn, failure to stop at train signal, $171 (WPD).
Alyssa M. Imus, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Victor A. Jordan, Decatur, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Patrick T. Kelly Albion, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Amber M. Killian, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
April M. Kimmel, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
Cherie L. Koller, Hicksville, Ohio, disregarding stop light, $196 (AUB).
Stephen R. Lawrence, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
Jason L. Layton, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jenifer M. Littlejohn, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Christopher T. Louthan, Butler, driving while suspended, $258 (AUB).
Gary McSorley, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Zackary B. Meade, Auburn, prohibited display of registration numbers, $169 (AUB); no insurance, $304 (AUB).
Sarah C. Mezzour, Watauga, Texas, speeding, $171 (ISP); expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Constance A. Miltner, Angola, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Sanda A. Murphy, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Scarlett R. Murray, Angola, speeding, $196 (DC).
Rufus G. Neely, LaGrange, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Amber A. Nelson, Corunna, no valid license, $173 (ISP).
Scott M. Nofzinger, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Adriana L. Riveria Orellana, Warsaw, speeding, $150 (DC).
Katrina R. Osmun, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Emma L. Payne, Grand Rapids, Michigan, speeding, $186.50 (ISP).
Brandy J. Pettit, Angola, driving while suspended, $258 (DC).
Tyler S. Ritter, Helmer, failure to dim bright headlights, $196 (DC).
Jebre I. Shaw, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
Kiersten N. Shoemaker, Fort Wayne, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (ISP).
Patrick A. Skinner, Wawaka, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kayla S. Hesselbart-Smith, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Christie D. Soaper, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (WPD).
Brenda K. Steury, Butler, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Cody J. Taylor, Auburn, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Felicia A. Templeton, Fort Wayne, learner’s permit violation, $196 (DC).
Drew M. Thurber, New Haven, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kaylee S. Towle, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Amber L. Tritch, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $196 (DC).
Brandon M. Vance, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Mark S. Velting, Alto, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Fang Wang, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Nathaniel L. Wnek, Chicago, Illinois, speeding, $196 (ISP); expired plates, $175 (ISP).
Desiree L. Woody, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
David L. Zehr, Leo, speeding, $150 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
