Measuring milestones and sports go together.
No matter the sport, there is always a target to strive and achieve.
In professional baseball, it might be a .400 batting average or 50 home runs in a season. In hockey, 50 goals and 100 points in a season put you in elite company.
As far as local sports go, 100 and 1,000 are some big numbers to shoot for.
In wrestling, 100 career victories is a nice, round number to achieve.
In basketball, 1,000 points is an equally lofty number.
At Eastside, 12 wrestlers have earned 100 or more victories.
The 100-win club is led by Derrick Miller with 146, followed by Todd Mason at 125 and Clint Sites at 120.
Behind them are Laik Minnick with 117 wins, Matt Beard at 113 and Troy Norton at 105. Nathan Lovett, Tate Burns and Seth Burns all finished with 102 wins each. Vince Miller, Isaac Houser and Cable Leeper each finished with 100 wins.
Minnick is the newest member of the club, having surpassed the 100-win milestone in the 2018-2019 season.
Of those 12 wrestlers, four are brothers: Derrick and Vince Miller and Tate and Seth Burns. Had he not been injured the first match of his senior season in 2020-2021, Lane Burns would surely have joined Tate and Seth in the 100-win club. He finished with 88.
In terms of most wins in a season, Minnick holds the Eastside record with 43 victories (out of 47 matches), set during the 2017-2018 season.
That broke the long-standing record of 42 victories, set by Derrick Miller in his run to the state championship match in the 1995-1996 season. Matt Beard won 41 matches in the 2012-2013 season, which ended in a trip to the state finals. Miller won 40 times in the 1994-1995 season. Troy Norton had his hand raised 40 times in the 1991-1992 season, which also ended at the state meet.
Mason and Tate Burns each won 39 times in a season. Minnick and Seth Burns won 38 matches and Sites won 37 matches in the 1999-2000 season, reaching the state meet that year.
Turning to basketball, Gabe Trevino became the third boy and 10th member of the 1,000-point club at Eastside.
The girls’ basketball team includes seven 1,000-point club members.
Lisa Johnson was the first to accomplish the feat, capping her stellar career in 1979 with 1,384 points. That mark stood until Alison Edgar passed it in 1995, ending up with a school-best 1,518 points.
Sisters Kelly and Kassy Miller are the only siblings in the 1,000-point club. Kelly finished with 1,098 at the end of her career in 1994. Despite missing most of her junior year with a knee injury, Kassy closed out her career in 1999 with 1,007.
Lindsey Beard is the newest member of the girls’ 1,000-point club, finishing her career in 2018 with 1,183 points. Fourth all-time is Lindsay Mitchener with 1,162 points, followed by Megan Strock with 1,107 points.
On the boys’ side, Craig Lake, who graduated in 1984, has 1,090 career points. Charlie Ross is second with 1,071 points. Trevino, a senior, sits at 1,004 points with several games remaining on the schedule.
Roger Walter, a 1959 graduate of Butler High School, is the only pre-consolidation alum known to have topped 1,000 career points.
In terms of single-game scoring records, Alex Yoder and Megan Strock hold the distinction for most points in a game by an Eastside player.
Yoder broke Ross’ long-standing single-game record when he scored 41 points in a 2018-2019 game against Hamilton.
The three-point shot wasn’t part of high school basketball until the 1987-1988 season. Without it, Ross scored 38 points on three occasions, including twice in the 1969-1970 season.
Ross and Tom Hollabaugh each scored 37 points in a game. Randy Burns and Bruce Strock tallied 36 points each. Dave Kandel, Gary Rinard and Lake had 35 points each.
In the 2010-2011 season, Megan Strock set the new standard for girls basketball when she scored 44 points against West Noble.
In the pre-three-point era, Johnson scored 41 points against Southern Wells in the 1977-1978 season. She had two games with 39 points and another with 35. Kassy Miller scored 36 in a 1998-1999 contest. Edgar twice scored 33 and Hannah Yoder had one game with 33 points.
A 10 is the best possible score in a gymnastics event. Junior Brielle Carter is believed to have come the closest when she achieved a 9.575 mark in the floor exercise at the East Noble Invitational earlier this season. She achieved a 9.225 in the vault last season.
In the relatively new Eastside sport of swimming, Madison Rohm established a school-best time of 2:13.62 in the 200 freestyle at last weekend’s sectional. Chloe Buss set the new school standard in the 500 freestyle at 6:06.40. Rohm, Buss and teammates Laney Millay and Morgyn Willibey established times of 2:15.49 in the 200 freestyle relay and 2:35.81 in the 200 medley relay earlier this season.
Records are made to be broken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.