BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school district has agreed to sell a small portion of land in front of Riverdale Elementary School to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
In return, INDOT will lay new sidewalk along the east side of S.R. 1 in front of the school while upgrading sidewalks in the area. Currently, there is no sidewalk along S.R. 1.
The purchase price is $6,270 for a strip of land about five feet wide, running along S.R. 1 at the school. INDOT is looking to make road improvements from the south school drive through St. Joe to the railroad tracks.
“In order to do that, they need a right-of-way because they’re looking to expand,” DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell told the school board at Monday’s meeting. The price is fair market value.
“I believe it is beneficial because we have a lot of walkers through there,” Conwell said. “Any time you can improve sidewalks near a school, that’s always a good thing.”
He added the INDOT purchase will have no impact on school operations.
Board members Kelly Brown, Phil Carpenter, Craig Davis, Richard Musser, Mat Snyder, Leon Steury and Sherri Strock voted unanimously in favor of the sale.
Also by 7-0 votes, the school board adopted the 2022 budget, capital projects plan and bus replacement plan.
The advertised $18,688,597 budget includes $9.7 million in the education fund — which includes teacher salaries — and $5.45 million in operations — which includes transportation and related expenses.
The budget now goes to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance for review. Conwell expects the final tax rate to be close to the 74-75 cent range. The school district’s net assessed value is $918,168,388.
The 2022 capital projects fund shows $1,385,000 in expenses, with classroom and hallway renovations; parking lot and irrigation maintenance; ceiling, doors and HVAC maintenance and replacement and dugouts and fencing as projects.
Capital expenditures of $115,500 include a mower, bus maintenance vehicle and utility vehicle purchase.
The bus replacement fund includes $247,290 for buses.
The board also passed resolutions to defer payments, transfer to the rainy day fund and reduce appropriation.
Conwell explained those resolutions could be invoked for a variety of reasons.
“In the event our taxes are delayed in December, this allows us to pay the bond bank in 2022,” he said. “It hasn’t happened for years now, but it’s an insurance policy that allows us to pay in 2022.”
Like the defer payment resolution, the transfer resolution from either education or operations funds is only for an emergency, but has not been needed for several years.
The reduce appropriation resolution would kick in only if the district is told by the DLGF, it needs to cut its budget in order to meet the desired tax rate.
Earlier, board members heard reports from business department head Bobbie Moughler and seniors McKenna Hoffelder and Whittney Pfefferkorn about internship opportunities for students. Sixteen students are involved in the program.
Moughler explained that students are given leads but must apply for employment. A class teaches students important job skills and they spend 10-15 hours per week in the workplace. Students turn in weekly time sheets. She conducts site visits and employers provide evaluations of the students.
Hoffelder works in the accounting department at DeKalb Molded Plastics in Butler and Pfefferkorn works in the obstetrics department at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola. Both students said they are appreciative of the opportunities to gain work experience and determine future career paths.
In other business, the school board approved the 2022 meeting schedule. Most meetings will take place the third Monday of each month, with exceptions being Feb. 14, Oct. 24 and Dec. 12.
Conwell received permission to attend the National Student Safety and Security Conference in Nevada next month, the National School Board Association conference in California and the National School Superintendent Conference, both in spring 2022.
The board accepted the resignations of Eastside social studies teacher David Moak, teacher aide Kearston Blair (Zimmer) and Northeastern Indiana Special Education Cooperative bus monitor Charlene Pastor.
