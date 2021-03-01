BUTLER — Nine DeKalb Eastern sixth-grade students — eight from Butler Elementary School and one from Riverdale Elementary School in St. Joe — have qualified for the regional science fair with their projects.
Butler students Marbella Avila, Carder Davis, Josh Eck, Jackston Fisher, Emma Garman, Elijah Hankey, Rylan Moughler and Teagan Vanover and Riverdale student Stella Steury all advanced o the regional fair. It will be hosted by Trine University on Saturday, March 13, and will be conducted virtually again this year.
Avila qualified with her project, "What Do You See?" It tried to prove that people who are near-sighted or far-sighted see an optical illusion. Avila's project earned a $50 special award in behavioral science.
Eck qualified for his project, "Speedy Flow." It tested how the flow rate on an electrostatic generator affects the ability to produce electricity. He received a $50 special award in the engineering category.
Garman reached the regional fair with her project, "Candylicious." It focused on people with heart issues and what candies they should and should not eat. Garman's project earned a $50 special award in biochemistry.
Moughler advanced with her project, "Glowing Hands." Moughler tested to see how well students use antiseptics through the day. She received a $50 special award in the health science category.
Steury qualified with her project, "Validating Vaccines." Its purpose, she explained, was to find out how many people needed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the disease would be gone. Steury also received a $50 special award in the global impact category of the science fair.
Vanover qualified with her project, "Soil Pollution." Its purpose, she said, was to determine if industrial manufacturing affects soil. She received a $50 special award in the environmental category.
Davis qualified with his project, "Miracle Worker." He tested to see if pure aloe medications were helpful to people with acid reflux, and would reduce blood sugar or stimulate hair growth.
Fisher qualified with his project, "Radiation." He investigated the effects of radiation on the human body, including cells and DNA.
Hankey reached the regional fair with his project, "Key to Roman Warfare." He tested to see if the weight and fulcrum point affected the throwing distance of a catapult.
While not advancing to the regional science fair, two students earned special awards with their projects. Claire Otis received a $50 prize in the biology category with her biology project. Demetri Swank received a $25 prize as recipient of the George Kandel Special Judge's Award.
