BUTLER — A Butler house that was saved once from demolition likely will not be standing much longer.
Monday, Board of Works members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson approved a $10,447.78 bid from Fritch Excavating of Edon, Ohio to demolish the house at 242 W. Cherry St.
The house, owned by Harlis and son Mike Damron, has been on the city’s unsafe building watch list for more than a year.
Another contractor submitted an $11,400 bid for the work.
Since May 2020, the city has been trying to get the owners to make repairs after an inspection ruled it to be unsafe. In July 2020, Butler’s unsafe building committee ordered repairs be made or the home could be demolished.
In September 2020, with no repairs begun, the Board of Works was told property owners had not responded to any certified mail and had not sought any city permits to do work.
The city pursued legal action, and in February 2021, received a default ruling from a DeKalb County court that found the house to be unsafe, and ordered the owner to demolish it within 30 days.
In May, Damron’s son, Mike, made an appeal to the Board of Works for an opportunity to make repairs. The younger Damron told city officials he intended to add his name to the deed, pay penalties and legal fees incurred and make repairs.
That request was granted.
Preliminary costs included $6,300 to redeem the property from delinquent taxes and a $5,000 court-assessed fine. Costs to make the house livable are not known.
Halting the demolition process at that time came with a stern reminder.
“We’ve gone through the steps trying to get your attention and it failed,” City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh told Mike Damron at the May meeting. “During the litigation process, there were numerous attempts to try and send the homeowner mail, and it kept getting refused.
“The city was forced to send personal service by the police department, because the mail was being refused,” the attorney explained. “That was the only way we were able get any response.”
At a June Board of Works meeting, Damron presented a $25,000 quote for repairs, but he did not have a timeline for when the work would completed. He was given until July 6 to provide that information.
The attorney said he saw a quit claim deed changing ownership of the property to the father and son, but noted the city has not received any further correspondence, Hollabaugh told the Board of Works.
The Damrons did not appear at Monday’s meeting.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger asked if the court would give a deadline that Harlis Damron would have to leave the property. Hollabaugh responded, “There is no deadline. It’s considered an unsafe building. The court has ordered that it is unsafe and needs to be demolished.
“He would have to be out immediately, according to the court order,” Hollabaugh continued. “It doesn’t specify a specific date because it is considered unsafe.”
Heffelfinger asked if a letter could be sent — he offered to serve it in person if necessary — as opposed to showing up and having him removed on the spot.
“I’d like to do it that way if possible,” Heffelfinger said. He added Adult Protective Services, through the Family and Social Services Administration, is willing to work with Mr. Damron to address his needs.
The City Council took care of several ordinances, adopting 2022 salaries for elected and appointed officials, new water rates, zoning map changes for Forest River and the 2022 budget on third and final readings.
After approving 2022 salaries for employees on one reading, city officials decided to scrap that ordinance and replace it with a completely new one when errors and erroneous information was discovered.
The revised ordinance increases the maximum amount payable to utility billing clerks to $21 (from $20). Firefighter pay for the second lieutenant was increased to up to $1,700 (from $1,300) per year. Paid, part-time firefighters will be paid up to $18 per hour (up from $17) in the revised ordinance.
Some wording was adjusted in police officer salary ranges to remove ambiguity upon changing years of service classifications. The new ordinance also adds a line stipulating that rate increases for police officers shall take effect on the officer’s anniversary date.
City Superintendent Eric Dohner said sidewalk replacement should begin later this week as tree removal wraps up.
When asked about tree replacement, Dohner said residents were notified that trees taken down with ornamental trees. He said he received only one inquiry.
Moving forward, Dohner would like to pursue a tree replacement program. He would prefer that future trees not be placed between the street and sidewalk, as roots can grow into utilities.
Near the conclusion of the meeting, teen Gabe Bryant addressed the council, expressing a desire to see more youth activities in Butler, such as a hangout where kids could gather and play video games.
Bryant said there are other locations where teens can go, but either not many people know about them or are willing to go there, or the locations don’t especially have many teen-focused activities.
Bryant was thanked by city officials for coming forward, and encouraged him to return and continue the discussion.
In other Board of Works business, a special event request was granted to the Butler Main Street Association for the Harvest Festival from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. The family-friendly event will include games, pumpkin decorating, hay rides, a tractor display and food vendors.
The board also signed a $49,544 contract with All-Star Communications to perform the first phase of IT network improvements, including new wireless access points and switches. A recurring monthly support charge of $6,765 will be split among several departments, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.