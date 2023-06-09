BUTLER — Butler wastewater superintendent Scott Lanning wants to take a proactive approach.
With the water tower maintenance and painting project in its final steps, Lanning said standard operating procedures are being documented in hopes of avoiding some issues — including two city-wide boil water advisories — from happening again.
The tower must pass all of its tests before it can provide water.
“We will have a series of post-project meetings,” Lanning stated. “There are obviously things we need to update, some things that happened this time because we didn’t have of the infrastructure we needed, particularly surrounding the filter.
“Coming out of the post-project meetings, we intend to have a full set of SOPs for how to do this right the next time, complete with pictures and step-by-step notes,” he said.
Lanning also wants to identify infrastructure upgrades so Butler leaders know of future plans. This project also revealed the need for a way to alert all residents and businesses should another boil water emergency occur.
“When we have a typical (boil water) event, it’s something that’s usually very localized to a few blocks,” Lanning said. “How can we best communicate to the public?”
In another proactive move, Lanning has identified a wastewater department employee to undergo 288 hours of course work and training over the next two years to achieve his state license.
The cost of the training is $7,000, but Lanning noted the city is already pre-qualified for the cost of the course work, materials, equipment and a laptop.
“To me, it’s a no-brainer if we have somebody that is interested in investing in us and we have a candidate that we need to invest in,” he said.
In addition to being an operator of the wastewater plant, Lanning has received his provisional water works operation certification from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
The Board of Works approved a $98,657 quote from Play By Design to make repairs to the large play piece in South Side Park.
The city’s park board had received a smaller quote from another company late last year, but attempts to contact that firm for an updated quote have been unsuccessful.
A Play By Design representative told the park board that because Butler has maintained the original equipment so well, it can be replaced on a piece by piece basis over time, instead of all at once. Rebuilding and replacing the entire play piece would cost more than $400,000.
The Play By Design quote does not include labor but representatives would be present to work with city employees and community volunteers.
Later, the Butler council tabled discussion on take-home vehicles for police officers.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said the program could be an incentive to help retain officers. The program would be at the discretion of the police chief. Violations or disciplinary action could result in the vehicles being taken away, he said.
Mayor Mike Hartman expressed concern that officers who live outside of DeKalb County could do more driving to and from work than on actual patrol.
Council president Eric Johnson believes the newer cars should stay closer to the city and older vehicles be issued to officers who live farther away. Council member Darren Alloway agreed with that thought.
Heffelfinger said he will provide standard operating procedures for City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh, the mayor and council members to review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.