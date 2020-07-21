340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
New materials available
Biography: “The Cold Vanish: Seeking the Missing in North America’s Wildlands” by Jon Billman.
Society: “In the Hands of the People: Thomas Jefferson on Equality, Faith, Freedom, Compromise and the Art of Citizenship” from Random House and historian Jon Meacham.
Audio books: “Westering Women” by Sandra Dallas. “The Happy Camper” by Melody Carlson.
Cooking, food and wine: “Taste of Home Meal Planning: Smart Meal Prep to Carry You Through the Week” from Reader’s Digest/Taste of Home.
Entertainment: “Musicals: The Definitive Illustrated History” from DK Publishing.
Parenting and family: “See You at the Campground: A Guide to Discovering Community, Connection and a Happier Family in the Great Outdoors” by Stephanie Puglisi and Jeremy Puglisi.
Science fiction and fantasy: “Into Darkness: The Children of D’Hara” by Terry Goodkind.
Online story time
Online story time sessions are available at the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
Weekly programs return
• Tai chi will take place at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the library.
• Friends of the Butler Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Zoom sessions
Library media coordinator Erin Weldon is offering Zoom tech service to library patrons.
These services are available: tablet or computer issues; Butler Library website help; OverDrive or Libby assistance; Microsoft Office training; creating email, Zoom, Skype or other accounts; and social media support.
Patrons are asked to fill out a form at https://forms.gle/4KV5VDJ7MszF6HF9.
To our readers:
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available. For more information, visit the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
