BUTLER — Christmas will be a little brighter for 56 children from 15 DeKalb Eastern families thanks to the efforts of Eastside's student council.
On Dec. 16, families and children came to Eastside to receive gifts and to have the opportunity to pick out coats and other items donated to the school's clothing closet.
The children did not know the names of students who gave the gifts to them, nor did the student council members know the names of the children they were shopping for, according to Eastside teacher and student council advisor Mindy Kitchen.
"Each family remained confidential," she explained. At school, colored ornaments listed families numerically. Lists included the age, gender, needs and sizes for each child.
"Each child received a new coat if they needed one, a pair of shoes and boots if they needed them, pants, a shirt, hygiene products, socks, underwear and pajamas," junior Lauren Brown explained.
"We also picked out games they can play together with family," Kitchen said.
"Lauren wrote down the sizes for each child, and I would write that on the ornaments so students could take an ornament" and go shopping," junior Jaiden Baker added.
After each shopping trip, students returned with the items they bought, and Baker double-checked to make sure sizes were correct and organized the presents for wrapping.
Information about needy children came from the guidance department and Butler Elementary. Riverdale Elementary conducted a similar event, Kitchen added.
Teachers and staff at both Eastside and Butler Elementary participated in shopping trips. Kitchen thanked fellow Eastside staff members Hannah Koch, Beth Holman and Carlena Crawford for their assistance.
Last year, Eastside students shopped for 40 children. "There were a lot of large families this year," Kitchen said.
Generous donations from a number of companies made the project possible, Kitchen noted. "It was a well-rounded project, whether they donated cash, items, boxes or wrapping paper," she said.
"I wrapped presents every day for about three weeks," Brown said.
"As things came in, I wrapped about every day during my free period," Baker added.
"I love this project," Kitchen said. "It's my favorite project. I love helping the community.
"Hard times can come on anybody," she added. "Life happens. I want children to come to school, have a coat or boots if they need them, and be safe."
"It kind of takes your breath away," Brown said. "It's very humbling to know much I have and how much I can be thankful for."
"I didn't realize how much people struggle," Baker added.
"Everybody needs help every now and then. Your car could break down or you could lose your job," Kitchen said. She added that some of the parents hadn't needed help in the past, but did so this year for some of those same circumstances.
"It was really nice to see the community go above and beyond," Brown added. "While the tag may have said one pair of pants, (some shoppers) would get one pair of jeans and maybe two pairs of pants.
"They don't even know who these kids are."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.