BUTLER — The old Butler High School gym was rocking Thursday night as the Eastside boys and girls basketball teams hosted Heritage in a trip down memory lane.
The gym, built in 1936, was used by Butler High School teams until the creation of Eastside Junior-Senior High School in the 1963-1964 school year. Eastside called the gym home until the new school was completed in time for the 1971-1972 school year.
The first nostalgia game in the old gym took place in the 1986-1987 season.
Eastside's girls defeated Heritage 66-30. Eastside's boys won 55-42.
