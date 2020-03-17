Marilyn Feasel

AUBURN — Marilyn Ann Feasel, 82, of Auburn, died March 11, 2020.

Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society is handling arrangements.

Doris Johnson

AUBURN — Doris E. Johnson, 93, of Auburn, died March 8, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Louis Muzzillo

AUBURN — Louis W. Muzzillo, 90, of Auburn, died March 8, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Holly Petre

AUBURN — Holly L. Petre, 66, of Auburn, died March 12, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Sirleine Smith

AUBURN — Sirleine Minda Smith, 93, of Auburn, died March 8, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Mitchell Stockwell

AUBURN — Mitchell Lawrence Stockwell, 14, of Auburn, died March 7, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Bruce Zorger

AUBURN — Bruce E. Zorger, 67, of Auburn and born in Garrett died March 12, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Iretta Hanna

HUDSON — Iretta Alice Hanna, 87, of Hudson, died March 12, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Carolyn Dodge

FORT WAYNE — Carolyn Ruth Dodge, 79, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Pleasant Lake, died March 9, 2020.

Fair Haven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Everett Smith

PLEASANT LAKE — Everett John Smith, 57, of Pleasant Lake, died March 10, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Kathryn Fletcher

LAOTTO — Kathryn Irene Fletcher, 64, of LaOtto, died March 1, 2020.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.

Ronald Ball

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Ronald E. Ball, 92, of Port Charlotte Florida and formerly of Angola, died March 9, 2020.

Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Punta Gorda, Florida, handled arrangements.

Brian Clever

ANGOLA — Brian Garnet Clever, 63, of Angola, died March 2, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Marilyn Deahl

ANGOLA — Marilyn Kay Deahl, 81, of Angola, died March 8, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Arthur Eberhardt

ANGOLA — Arthur Ernest Eberhardt, 94, of Angola, died March 6, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Donald Lefevra

COLDWATER, Mich. — Donald K. Lefevra, 73, of Coldwater, Michigan and formerly of Angola, died March 9, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Robert Bigelow

FREMONT — Robert P. Bigelow, 81, of Fremont, died March 8, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Carl Schaeffer Jr.

FREMONT — Carl P. Schaeffer Jr., 92, of Fremont, died March 12, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Roy Stewart

KENDALLVILLE — Roy W. Stewart, 58, of Kendallville, died March 7, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Sharon Laws

AVILLA — Sharon Rose Laws, 84, of Avilla, died March 11, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

David Brown

STROH — David E. Brown, 59, of Stroh, died March 4, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

