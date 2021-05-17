If Saturday is any indication, May is shaping up to be a very busy month in eastern DeKalb County.
The first Butler to the Bridge garage sale event took place, with people invited to hold garage sales along S.R. 1 from Butler to Spencerville.
Patterned after the U.S. 127 garage sale — an annual event that spans several states from Michigan to Alabama — vendors set up in the Spencerville Community Club building and parking lot, the American Legion parking lot in Butler, and in multiple locations in between, including next to the Spencerville Covered Bridge. There were reports the event spread into Allen County.
Not bad for a first-time affair. After all, the U.S. 127 event had to get its footing. That group even has its own website.
This past Saturday also featured the DeKalb Eastern youth fundraising event. Organizers announced nearly $10,000 was raised to support the Bobcat Youth League of Butler, the Riverdale Youth League, the Eastside Little League football program and the youth cheerleading program.
Blazer football coach Todd Mason spent an hour in a dunk tank — packed with bags of ice, courtesy of his football players — while others took turns throughout the day. There was plenty of food, along with games and activities, at Butler Elementary School.
This weekend, attention turns to the west side of Butler.
The International Monster Truck Museum will host its open house Saturday. The event will include monster truck car crushing demonstrations and stunts.
Kaiser’s Food Center will host its Big Green Eggfest Saturday, featuring food and fun for backyard cooking aficionados.
A downtown block party will take place Saturday, May 29. This event will feature barbecue, a cruise-in, deejay, and wine and beer tasting. The 100 and 200 blocks of South Broadway and the 100 blocks of East and West Oak streets will be closed for the event.
(0) comments
