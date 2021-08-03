BUTLER — The City of Butler expects to learn Friday whether it will receive a State Water Infrastructure (SWIF) grant.
Regardless of that outcome the city will raise water rates over the next three years — and likely beyond — to pay for needed upgrades. Butler has applied for a $5 million SWIF grant, the maximum amount possible.
The current rate for a 4,000-gallon per month water user is $8.93. Assuming the new rate package is approved, it will go to $10.45 — a 17% increase — beginning in October.
On Jan. 1, 2022, the rate will increase by 73 cents to $11.18 per month at 4,000 gallons, and to $11.85 — a 67-cent increase — at the start of 2023.
The new rates will affect all of the city’s 870 water customers. The increases are at the recommendation of the city’s financial advising firm, Baker Tilley.
The increases will generate $63,395.86 in additional income in 2021, $30,541.89 in 2022 and $28,011.27 in 2022. The water rates were last raised in 2019.
Those funds will be needed for a bond issue to replace an aging and frequently-repaired water main on North Broadway (S.R. 1).
Council members took no action Monday. City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said he will have the new rate package in ordinance form for the council’s Aug. 16 meeting.
The first and second votes are expected to take place at that meeting. A public hearing will take place Sept. 7. The third and final vote will follow the public hearing.
“This is something we’ve needed for quite some time,” Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said after sharing the proposed rate increase package. “We delayed instituting this when COVID started because people were having a hard enough time making ends meet.
“We have now reached the point where we really need to proceed with this. We have millions of dollars of repairs that need to be done and water main replacement,” she said. “The only way we can do that is if we increase rates.”
The rate increases were prepared assuming the city does not receive the SWIF grant, Eck noted.
“It’s something we’ve discussed and discussed and discussed,” Mayor Mike Hartman said. “We have a lot of projects coming up that need to be done, a lot of projects that should have been done years ago.
“It’s time to get these projects going.”
“The reality is, with the way things currently are, we can’t even maintain,” City Superintendent Eric Dohner said. “It’s just the truth. We’re doing what we can.
“We’re sitting on roughly 18 miles of water main. We’ve got some old cast stuff that’s been in the ground almost 100 years. That’s where the issues lie.
“There’s a lot of lead surfaces there. Whether we get the grant or not, that work needs to be completed,” Dohner said. “I can think of 12 or 13 breaks on that (North Broadway) line. Every one I’ve dug up has been lead.”
“Where this could change pretty rapidly is the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) is coming out with new guidelines, and the idea of replacing lead lines is no longer going to be a political football, it’s a reality for us,” interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning added.
“They’re already asking us this year to identify how much of our water service is lead-lined, and what is our plan to replace it?” he said. “I would say within the next three years, they’re going to pass legislation to say it’s time for you to figure out how to pay to do it.”
“We’re already behind the gun,” Dohner said. “Realistically … as soon as this project is resolved, we need to start working on the next one.
“Unfortunately, the only way we can do that is to raise rates,” he added. “I speak both ways because it’s my rate too, but I also know what we’re dealing with. We’ve got to be aggressive and we’ve got to get this done.”
Eck and District 1 Council member Tracey Hawkins exchanged questions and answers about the proposed increases.
“Why wasn’t it more even through the three years?” Hawkins said.
“We need money now,” Eck responded. “We can’t wait to phase it for a period of time.”
“Do we feel like this is enough?” Hawkins asked.
“Probably not,” Eck replied.
“We actually looked at 14%-15% but we felt like that was a little too conservative,” Hartman said.
“If we do this for the three years, do we think this will get us through?” Hawkins asked.
“There will be additional increases in years four, five, six on down,” Eck said, noting this was a starting point.
“Is there a forecast moving forward?” asked District 3 Council member Gary Miller. “We’re going from 17% down to 6%. Is it better to be somewhat consistent across the board?”
Hartman noted Butler has been behind the curve in addressing its aging water system. Many communities started the process in 1991.
“We can’t keep kicking that bucket down the road,” he said. “We have to act now.”
Even if Butler doesn’t receive the grant, Baker Tilley representatives told city officials raising its rates would improve its chances to procure and pay back bonds.
“There’s no way to predict because the bond market changes and the construction prices change,” Eck said, noting it had been practice to do annual 3% increases to keep up. “We would at least need increases comparable to the consumer price index every year, and we haven’t been doing those for several years.”
At the time of the city’s 2019 increase, Eck noted Baker Tilley recommended a higher rate increase, but the City Council picked a smaller increase.
Other looming water projects include main replacement along West Main Street, water tower inspection and painting. Some of those projects have been needed for several years, Dohner said.
Wastewater projects — which will also require rate increases — will need to be addressed.
