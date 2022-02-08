BUTLER — A relatively quick night for Butler officials was highlighted by the swearing in of two new City Council members Monday.
Republicans Mark Cline and Darren Alloway took their oaths of office as administered by City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh.
Cline, 53, will complete the term of former District 2 council member Gale Ryan, who resigned in January as he will be moving out of his district.
Alloway, 57, will complete the term of former District 3 council member Gary Miller, who resigned in October upon moving out of Butler.
Their terms of office expire Dec. 31, 2023.
New City Planner Vivian Likes was also sworn in Monday. In a related note, her husband, Kent Likes, who serves on the city’s Plan Commission, announced his resignation from that board to avoid any potential conflict of interest.
By a 5-0 vote, the City Council approved the third reading to rezone two parcels of land — one containing 17 acres and one containing 19 acres — from agriculture to light industry at the request of owners Keith and Wanda Crowl.
The parcels are located in the 7000 block of C.R. 30. While not in the city limits, the parcels are within Butler’s extra-territorial zoning jurisdiction.
City Superintendent Eric Dohner expressed appreciation to Butler residents for their cooperation in making snow removal go as smoothly as possible last week.
“They did a really good job of getting their vehicles off the streets which made our job easier,” Dohner said. He thanked the police department for monitor snow routes.
The Butler Days Festival Committee and Butler Indiana Happenings have merged with the Butler Main Street Association, which has procured not-for-profit status.
Monday, Hollabaugh received verbal approval from the City Council to draft a resolution that will transfer monies from the Butler Days Festival fund to Main Street. Should Main Street dissolve, that money would go to the City of Butler.
Earlier, Board of Works members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson approved contracts with Compass Land Surveying of Leo and Donohue & Associates for work related to two drainage projects: one on S.R. 1 at the intersections of James, Monroe and Washington streets and the other along S.R. 1 on Butler’s south side.
Compass was hired for $12,600 for survey work. Donohue will paid $48,800.
Dohner said the original design called for stormwater to be directed north to the new county drain that lies along one set of railroad tracks. To do that would have required boring under another set of railroad tracks, resulting in major expense.
“We thought it would be better to take that water south to the county ditch” just south of Butler Elementary School, Dohner said.
“One of these years, we’re going to have to completely re-do R.E. Jones Road and get it done commercially the way it should be and not spend money every three or four years to pave it,” he continued.
“Tentatively, we’re going to take water from the intersection of R.E. Jones Road and South Broadway to the east along the school property and then south, about south of the Therma-Tru retention pond.”
By not boring under the railroad tracks could save as much as a million dollars, Dohner estimated. “It didn’t make any sense to us,” he said.
“This option represents more possibility for future growth than the original option did,” interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning added.
Butler’s unsafe building committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 to consider an order to vacate for the apartment property at 117 S. Broadway.
Haywood, Johnson and Mayor Mike Hartman also expressed their gratitude to Butler’s employees during the winter storm.
“I just want to compliment the city employees and emergency personnel for their dedication and the work they put in last week,” Johnson said. “They did a great job. Luckily, we didn’t have any big problems.”
“It was pretty easy to get around town despite all of the snow and the weather,” Haywood noted.
“I traveled to other cities and towns in the county, and — not just because we live here — by far, the roads were better here than they were anywhere else in the county,” Hartman said.
