The Butler Main Street group held its first Train Contest during Butler's Christmas Open House Nov. 30. Tri-Wall/International Paper of Butler donated material for the train templates and Eastside Junior-Senior High School art students made the train panels. Conor Suardini was the winner for ages 5-7. Nevaeh Julian was the winner for ages 8-9. Austin Rohm was the winner for ages 10-11.
