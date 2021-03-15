BUTLER — Butler’s new disc golf course will be the scene of its first tournament Saturday, March 27.
The tournament will take place in Maxton Park, where an 18-hole course has been created along the east side of Big Run Creek, weaving in and out of wooded areas of the park.
The event will raise money to purchase portable disc golf baskets and discs for Eastside’s physical education classes.
“That way, they can throw around in the gym a little bit, go out in the yard, and maybe the next day, they come out to Maxton and play three holes or so,” said course designer Brian Miller.
With the blessing of Butler’s Park and Recreation Board and the City of Butler, Miller designed and helped build the course.
Miller, who now lives in Fort Wayne, is an Eastside High School graduate, and his father taught at the school for several years. Miller has played disc golf since 1994 and professionally since 2007.
While each hole has one tee pad, there are two different pin locations per hole, creating challenges for players.
“That gives a variety to the course,” Miller explained. “People get excited when they’re in a tougher or different position. It just gives a totally different feel.”
To every extent possible, the course was built keeping natural features intact, using the creek and woods as focal points.
“When I design a course, I don’t want to cut down mature trees, anything substantial, I don’t want to cut down,” Miller said. “Disc golfers enjoy the trees as obstacles.”
Saplings, brush, dead trees, honeysuckle and vines were removed. Hole paths feature mulch to prevent grass and weeds.
The course came together in about a year.
“I wanted to try to use the natural features as much as I could,” he continued. “Along the creek is beautiful, so I wanted to have a few holes along there. I wanted to have a couple of holes play up to it.
“The real challenge was trying to figure out how to loop this area in, make it flow right, and have the best use of the land.”
As Miller talked, two players — one from Ohio, the other from Michigan — played the course, tracking their discs to plan their next shots.
Like a traditional golf course, Butler’s disc golf course meanders through the park, with the next tee in close proximity to the previous pin. Likewise, the course has righty-friendly and lefty-friendly shots.
Players toss a disc toward a metal basket, attempting to do so in the fewest number of shots.
“I can see residents coming out here and walking the course just to walk through the woods instead of having to fight through brush and briars,” Miller said.
With the help of Brian Spaulding, Miller and about 10 others went to work, walking the park, setting up flags to identify tee and hole locations, cutting paths and clearing brush.
City of Butler crews helped with many tasks, from pouring concrete pads for the tees to setting posts for pins and course signage.
“I’ve gotten nothing but positive comments on it from a lot of different people who have played it,” Miller said.
“It’s not a championship-level course, but it’s definitely challenging. It’s not long, but it’s not really short, either. It’s just a good, average course that has a lot of fun shots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.