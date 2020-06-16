340 S. Broadway • Butler
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Library now open
The Butler Public Library has reopened to the public with its regular hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Social distancing and safety measures will be implemented, including a reduction in the number of public-use computers available, a one-hour time limit per day and regular disinfection of computers and equipment after each use.
Library staff members will perform self screenings prior to entering the building, practice regular hand washing and wear masks at all times throughout the day.
The circulation desk area has been reorganized for maximum safety of staff and patrons.
Patrons are encouraged to wear masks while at the library.
Masks can be provided upon request.
Virtual storytime programs, Zoom instruction, basic computer usage questions and Stretch and Move classes will continue to be offered through the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
In addition, eBooks and eAudioBooks are available through OverDrive, also accessible from the library’s website.
A drop box is open for all returns. Current due dates for checked out items is July 1.
Summer reading program announced
The library’s summer reading program will take place with modifications in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be no in-person programs or in-person craft activities this year.
The program begins in July and runs for two weeks. It will resume in October for two more weeks. It will conclude in December with two more weeks.
“It’s going to look different, but that’s OK,” children’s librarian Miss Anna said in a video link on the library’s website. More information will be available on the library’s Facebook page and website.
New materials available
Biography: "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" (Hunger Games novel) by Suzanne Collins. "The Lies that Bind" by Emily Giffin. "Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci.
History: "American Sherlock: Murder, Forensics and the Birth of American CSI" by Kate Winkler Dawson. "Unknown Valor: A Story of Family, Courage and Sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima" by Martha MacCallum.
Home and garden: "Sensational Quilts for Scrap Lovers: 11 Easily Pieced Projects; Color & Cutting Strategies" by Judy Gauthier.
Literature and fiction: "One Perfect Summer" by Brenda Novak. "The Book of Longings" by Sue Monk Kidd. "The Book of Lost Friends" by Lisa Wingate.
Science fiction and fantasy: "The Chosen Ones" by Veronica Roth.
Online story time
Online story time sessions are available at the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
Miss Anna will record story time for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to get started.
Stretch and Move
Instructor Bob Wilson has put together a list of stretches and movements people can do at home.
Visit the library’s website to find Wilson’s list. Written exercise instructions also are available online and can be printed for easy reference.
Zoom sessions
Library media coordinator Erin Weldon is offering Zoom tech service to library patrons. These services are available: tablet or computer issues; Butler Library website help; OverDrive or Libby assistance; Microsoft Office training; creating email, Zoom, Skype or other accounts; and social media support.
Patrons are asked to fill out a form at https://forms.gle/4KV5VDJ7MszF6HF9.
To our readers:
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available. For more information, visit the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
