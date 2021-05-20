BUTLER — If last month’s monster truck parade is any indication, a big crowd is anticipated for Saturday’s grand opening of the International Monster Truck Museum at its new home, 541 W. Main St.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, nearly 500 tickets had been sold online, with more sales expected, according to marketing manager Daisy Cook. Tickets also will be available at the gate Saturday.
The open house will take place from 1-5 p.m.
The museum is located in the former Fraternal Order of Eagles lodge at Butler’s west end. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place around 1 p.m. Following the ribbon-cutting, spectators will be able to tour the remodeled museum building.
Because of COVID-19, the IMTM Hall of Fame induction took place virtually. A plaque presentation will take place Saturday, as well as the announcement of 2021 Hall of Fame nominees.
Organizers are expecting between 20 and 30 monster and show trucks. There will be monster truck rides and car-crushing demonstrations throughout the day “and a few other surprises up our sleeve,” Cook said.
“We are all super-excited. We are hoping for a good turnout,” she said. “It looks like the weather’s going to be great.”
