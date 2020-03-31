Butler newspapers date back to 1866

BUTLER — Every week — since 1866 — a newspaper has been published cover events in and around the Butler area.
The first newspaper published in Butler was the Herald. The first issue was produced June 16, 1866. William T. Kimsey is listed as the editor and proprietor. According to the book, “A Century in Review,” published in 1941 for Butler’s centennial celebration, Kimsey was a Civil War veteran, having served with the Union forces.
Subscription rates were $1 for six months or $2 for one year. Advertising rates were $10 a year ($5 for three months) for one square. One column was $30 for three months or $80 for one year.
A framed copy of an August 1866 Butler Herald is on display in Butler City Hall. Under the masthead, it describes the publication as “A weekly journal of literary, scientific, commercial and agricultural intelligence.”
Front-page advertisers included James McCurdy, Justice of the Peace in Butler. It lists his office as being with J.E. Rose “over brick store.”
Immediately below that is an advertisement for attorneys Jas. E. Rose and E.W. Fosdick. Below that note is an ad for A.F. Pinchin, attorney at law, “notary public, bounty and back claim and insurance agent.” His office is listed as “one door north of the Brick store.”
The Herald lasted one year before the press was moved to Ligonier.
A second version of the Herald began in 1870. It lasted three years. Herald No. 3 started November 23, 1894. A.S. Powers purchased the press in July 1909 and then acquired the Herald in November 1928.
The Record was first published in March 1877. It remained in existence as the Record until 1880. A number of publishers and editors followed — including a name change to the Weekly Record in 1894, when it was purchased by Luther H. Higley. Higley retained ownership of the paper until he sold the Record to Powers.
On Jan. 1, 1929, Powers combined both publications into the long familiar Record-Herald.
For almost 50 years, Butler was a one-newspaper town.
In February 1946, R.B. Powers and F.L. Oiler became owners of the Record-Herald. Oiler retired in 1963, and in September 1972, attorney Dr. Lee Ellen Ford acquired the publication. The newspaper became known as the DeKalb Record-Herald in March 1975. She sold the paper in August 1976.
Joe and Carolyn Shelton and Max and Betty Gray — Carolyn’s parents — created The Butler Bulletin with the first paper printed March 31, 1976.
Publication of the Record-Herald was suspended in December 1976. The Butler Bulletin published both its own paper and the Record-Herald for several months until the Record-Herald was merged into The Butler Bulletin.
In addition to these publications, there were many others published in Butler, including the Banner of Liberty, the Gospel Magnet, News, two versions of the Review, Times and Zions Watchman.
There were also others — usually lasting only a few months. In some cases, publishers of those papers moved operations to surrounding communities before they ceased operations.
