BUTLER — Several topics were covered during a brief City Council meeting Monday, including hearing complaints about blowing trash in town.
Butler City Superintendent Eric Dohner said he wants to hold a town hall meeting for businesses and residents about the upcoming south side stormwater project and north side utility project. Work is slated to begin in late August.
That meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the City Council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The meeting will include information about the scope of both projects and what residents can expect during the almost two years of construction.
Representatives from Bowen Engineering and Donohue & Associates will be present to discuss the project, traffic disruptions, road closures and to answer questions from residents.
In other business, District 3 Council member Darren Alloway said he has received complaints about trash blowing from the truck.
“They’ve got these new trucks that dumps trash cans from the front of the truck into a hopper,” Alloway explained. “Basically, it’s either falling or blowing out of the hopper and they’re just leaving it.”
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said she will reach out to the garbage contractor for information.
Council members approved the appointment of Sandra Esch as its representative to the Butler Public Library’s board of directors. Esch replaces Teri Fritch on the board.
Amanda Knapp, who has appeared at several recent meetings asking the City of Butler consider passing an ordinance that would allow golf carts and utility vehicles to be operated on city streets, appeared Monday with a petition containing 183 signatures — not all Butler residents, she said — in support of such legislation. She also shared copies of ordinances in force in several area communities.
“A lot of (the ordinances) reiterate staying off the main roads — which is what I would think would be great for Butler as well,” Knapp said.
Other common themes in those ordinances are requiring seat belts, turn signals, lights, operators being 18 years of age or older, and helmets for riders under age 18, she said.
Mayor Mike Hartman said, “I did receive two calls last week — one was a Butler resident — wanting to know what they could do to fight this. They are totally against it.
“I told them to call their people, put their information together and attend a meeting, just like the ones who are for it,” he said.
“The other call I got was from an individual who lives in Hamilton who said, ‘If you guys pass this ordinance, you guys are crazy. It’s total chaos in Hamilton. There’s young kids riding on the back of these with no helmets, no seat belts.’
“I told the person if you’re against it, even though you’re outside of the city, if you want to come to a meeting and express your displeasure, you can, but you are outside of the city,” Hartman said.
No vote has taken place on the matter and no ordinance has been created.
The mayor added he’s heard from at least one council member and a city employee who have observed off-road vehicles being operated on city streets.
“I want to get the word out there that we’re just considering this ordinance. It’s not a done deal,” Hartman said. “It only takes one or two people to ruin it for everybody.”
