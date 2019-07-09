BUTLER — More than 60 classmates gathered for the annual Butler High School reunion June 23.
The reunion took place with a carry-in meal at the old Butler High School gymnasium, 304 N. Ash St.
Jim Seltenright, Class of 1953, played several patriotic songs on his harmonica. In the absence of president Jerry Beebe, secretary Winkie Obendorf, Class of 1956, welcomed those in attendance. Maurice Bonecutter, Class of 1944, gave a prayer prior to the carry-in meal.
After the meal, Obendorf opened the business meeting by giving the secretary report from the 2018 reunion. A motion to approve the report was given by Charles Yates and seconded by John King.
After the report, several letters were read that were received from classmates. Five hundred invitations were sent; 32 were returned unable to deliver at the address provided.
The following deaths were reported since the last reunion:
Class of 1940: Wilma Louth.
Class of 1942: Bill Harter, Mary Alwood and Dwight Ulm.
Class of 1943: Ruby Berenyi.
Class of 1944: Richard Dove.
Class of 1945: Grant Leon Ulm and Phyllis Souder Jennings.
Class of 1946: Joan Smith Bonecutter and Doris Nodine Menges.
Class of 1948: George Oberlin.
Class of 1950: Marjorie Magginis.
Class of 1952: Louis Boyer and Larry Ruch.
Class of 1953: James Harter.
Class of 1957: Harold (Woody) Blaker.
Class of 1958: Janet Burkmire Jacobs and Carol Bungard Sweet.
Class of 1960: Sharon Sue Keller Surface and Donna Wade.
Class of 1962: Kathryn Anderson Dove.
Class of 1963: Jerry Trostel.
Nancy Moore gave the treasury report. The balance for 2018 was $916.29. Expenses for 2019 were $29.96 for printing invitations and $175 for the stamps, with a balance of $711.33. A motion to approve the report was made by Maurice Bonecutter and seconded by Charlotte Miller.
In new business, Obendorf explained that Beebe had a conflict with family plans, which was why he was not able to attend. Beebe asked for someone to serve as vice president. Beebe said he will remain as president. Keith Zerkle nominated Larry Dove, Class of 1962, as vice president, seconded by Dick Obendorf. Dove accepted the nomination as vice president.
In the past, the president has made the address labels for mailings, provided the drinks and presided over the meetings. It is planned to have the printing company do the names and addresses when they print the invitation cards, this leaving the beverage supplying, providing them and presiding over the meeting. The vice president would be the helper and do the duties if the president was unable to attend.
Obendorf will remain as secretary with Charlotte Miller as assistant. Moore agreed to remain treasurer with Miller her assistant as well.
Each classmate was asked to stand, if able, and give their name, year of graduation and anything else about his or her life since leaving Butler High School.
Loyal Miller, Class of 1943; Charles Yates and Maurice Bonecutter, Class of 1944, were the oldest classmates in attendance.
John King traveled the farthest, returning from Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Anyone with information on the following classmates is asked to contact Winkie Obendorf at 868-5110 or by mail to 201 Meadowmere Drive, Butler:
Class of 1936: Dan McCleery.
Class of 1941: Ida Snyder.
Class of 1942: Emmogenean Burrell, Paul Loomis and Imogene Benson.
Class of 1944: Claire Windoffer and Harold Harter.
Class of 1945: Patricia Blanchard.
Class of 1946: Iris Tardini and Donzella Smith Conkle.
Class of 1947: Alice Deville, John Paul Price and Clarence Harter.
Class of 1949: Anna Keira and Martha Maggines Miller.
Class of 1950: Edna Thompson Miller, Don Imler and Eileen McKee and Joan Elliot Cummings.
Class of 1951: Myrtle Rolff and Jean Schwetzer Fold.
Class of 1952 or 1958: Ruth Hamman.
Class of 1952: Robert Womack.
Class of 1953: Phyllis Wilson and Jim Sipe.
Class of 1957: Julie Smith Hutter.
Class of 1958: Lois Turner Keck, Judy Howell Florenza, Sondra Church Mishoff and Carolyn Stayer.
Class of 1960: Kay Shafer, Dave Craig and Dave Lorentzen.
Class of 1961: Allen Albert.
Class of 1962: Harold E. Whitman, Linda Hamm and Wayne Brown.
A suggestion was made to contact Eastside alumni to see if there was interest in combining the two reunions.
A collection basket was passed by treasurer Moore. Secretary Obendorf thanked all who attended. A motion to adjourn was made by Dick Obendorf, Class of 1953 and seconded by Larry McKown, Class of 1955. The meeting was adjourned.
