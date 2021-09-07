BUTLER — The International Monster Truck Museum will host a monster truck show Saturday, Sept. 25 at the museum, 541 W. Main St.
The event will take place rain or shine, with hillside seating and monster truck rides. The event will also include the announcement of 2021 hall of fame inductees.
Gates open at noon, with a pit party at 2 p.m. The show begins at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $15, with kids under age 5 and under admitted free. Tickets can be purchased online at monstermuseum.org.
