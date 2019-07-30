AUBURN — St. Martin’s Healthcare will join with DeKalb Health as a dual-event partner for its upcoming benefit concert and golf outing.
The concert will take place from 5-8:30 p.m. Friday at the James Cultural Plaza in downtown Auburn.
The 11th annual Swingin’ for St. Martin’s golf benefit is scheduled for Saturday at Garrett Country Club.
“We are so excited to partner with DeKalb Health for these events, said Tammy Stafford RN, executive director of the free clinic. “The clinic is grateful to collaborate with DeKalb Health to continue to provide quality care to the patients served by St. Martin’s Healthcare.”
The concert will begin at 5 p.m. with a new band featuring ’70s and ’80s music. The band is asking for the crowd to help in giving it a name. Audience members may submit name suggestions for $1, with proceeds going to the clinic.
The show will continue with Frankie and the Bananas, who have been performing since 1986. The band consists primarily of health care professionals who have a passion for great music and great patient care.
Headlined by Dr. Frank Byrne, a past Parkview Hospital president and retired pulmonologist, the band includes several past or present Parkview employees, including physician Mark Dickmeyer, M.D., and Shawn Fingerle, Parkview Behavioral Health director of patient services.
Food and cold drinks will be available on the plaza, with proceeds benefiting the clinic. Several food trucks are also expected to be on site.
Free will donations collected will benefit St. Martin’s Healthcare. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase golf balls for a chance to win $500 in cash during the Great Golf Ball drop at the golf outing Saturday.
Registration is now underway for the golf outing. Brochures will be mailed to previous golfers and sponsors. Registration brochures will be available at Garrett County Club and the clinic, and golfers may register online at smhcin.org.
The outing will begin with team check-in and a continental breakfast at 7 a.m.
The Great Golf Ball Drop is scheduled for 7:55 a.m. Numbered golf balls sold for $20 each will be placed in a container to be dropped over a putting green by Garrett Utilities. The ball closest to the pin wins $500 cash. Balls are available from any board member, clinic staff member or volunteer and will be sold at Friday’s concert. Entrants need not be present to win.
The Florida scramble format golf benefit will tee off at 8 a.m. Registration for a four-person team is $300, which includes carts, greens fees and two drink tickets, a gift and lunch for each team member.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places and the top women’s team. Games on the course will include a bucket raffle and 50/50 raffle.
Sponsorships are still available by calling Stafford at the clinic, 357-0077. Sponsorship opportunities include the Great Golf Ball Drop, lunch, carts and holes.
St. Martin’s Clinic opened in Garrett on Oct. 10, 2005, to serve DeKalb County residents without health insurance. Its service area expanded to include Noble County in May 2016. It expanded again to include under-insured residents of the two counties in Jan 2017.
The clinic is open more than 30 hours each week to provide a medical and dental home for uninsured and under-insured residents of DeKalb and Noble counties from acute illness to chronic health diseases.
St. Martin’s provided more than $3.9 million in medication assistance in 2017. Other services offered are specialty referrals, on-site diagnostic labs, special women’s health days, vision services with a voucher program for glasses and on-site mental health counseling.
Funding sources for St. Martin’s include:
• Annual fundraising events such as the Circle of Friends Tea and Swingin’ for St. Martin’s Golf Benefit;
• grants from foundations;
• donations from individuals, businesses, churches and civic organizations; and
• patient contributions.
The clinic receives no federal or state dollars.
St. Martin’s mission statement reads “In order to fulfill Christ’s command to care for the sick and to uphold the sanctity of life from conception to natural death, it is the mission of St. Martin’s Healthcare Services to offer quality health care to those individuals without the means to provide for themselves. In this, we strive to help maintain the physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual health of our community.”
