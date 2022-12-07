BUTLER — Butler is considering purchasing a long dormant industrial site at the city’s west end.
The former Bohn Aluminum/Citation Corp. property at 600 W. Main St. closed in July 2008. Under Citation ownership, the facility produced molded aluminum suspension and brake components for the automotive industry.
Tuesday, Mayor Mike Hartman reflected on an evaluation of the site prepared and presented to the City Council by Ken Jones of Jones Petrie Rafinski.
“Yes, we are,” Hartman said in response to the question if the city is ready to do anything with the property. “This is a project the city is going to move forward with.”
The presentation to the council followed a joint presentation earlier to Butler’s Redevelopment and Economic Development commissions.
“We have been in contact with the owner — Pate Holdings out of Alabama — there’s interest with them to work with the city to get this property acquired,” Hartman stated.
“There are some big things we’ve got to overcome. We’re pretty confident on any contaminants there can be overcome.
“Our biggest hurdle right now is the demolition cost,” he stated.
The JPR presentation included two options — partial demolition of the existing building at an estimated cost of $1 million or complete demolition, estimated at $1.8 million.
The report said the location is considered a brownfield site, which would make it possible for grants and assistance.
Butler is looking at complete demolition of the property, the mayor said.
“We think a complete demo makes more sense, more feasible, more attractive than a partial,” Hartman said. “You don’t see buildings being built like that any more … it’s the old foundry blueprint.
“We think a complete demo would be the best. It gives us a lot more options.”
Hartman said Jones had approached some builders to gauge interest. “Believe it or not, there’s a lot of interest on this project, depending on which direction we go with it,” the mayor said.
The path to this point when retired City Planner reached out to Indiana Brownfield about some funding. It turned out one of the projects that agency was ready to work on canceled, leaving an opening.
Since then, Indiana Brownfield and SES Environmental representatives have been on site to examine conditions.
The presence of a rail spur, city utilities, proximity to steel industries and interstate are also pluses.
While JPR included options to either renovate the existing building (estimated at $12.16 million) or constructing a new 225,000-square-foot building (estimated at $11.7 million), Hartman said the city isn’t interested in either option.
“That’s where the builders would come in,” Hartman said. “At this point, I don’t think we’ll acquire the property until we can get something figured out on the demo.
“We don’t have the means to put $1.8 (million) out to tear this down without the possibility of some grants bringing that price down.
“It’s a start on a derelict property that we need to get cleaned up. It was just good timing on our part.”
