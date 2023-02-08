Monster Truck museum hosting toy expo Feb. 18
BUTLER — The International Monster Truck Museum will host a toys, collectibles and memorabilia trade expo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the museum, 541 W. Main St.
There will be monster truck memorabilia, Hot Wheels, Matchbox and antique and vintage toys.
General admission is a $5 donation at the door, which includes the museum. Children ages 3 and under will be admitted free with an adult.
Food will be available on site. For vendor space, call 837-2435.
Indoor garage sale is Feb. 25
BUTLER — Spaces are available for an indoor garage sale that will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, 603 E. Green St.
Booth spaces are available for $10 for a 10-foot by 10-foot space. Vendors must supply their own tables, chairs, etc. No electricity.
Set-up times are 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 and from 7-8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
For information, call Mandy Cline at 908-0258 or Nichole Brown at 668-2697.
Winter market comes to Butler
BUTLER — A winter market will be in Butler each Friday at The Refuge Community Church (formerly the Butler Church of Christ), 173 W. Oak St., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 28.
The winter market will feature crafts, baked goods and handmade items.
For more information, contact Melissa Herrmann at mherrmann@thymeforyew.com.
Butler lists meetings
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday each month.
St. Joe lists meetings
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It may be reached by phone 337-5449.
Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Humane society seeks animal fosters
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Humane Society has posted on Facebook seeking fosters for dogs and cats.
“Being a foster can be a very rewarding experience and is a great opportunity to help out the animals in your community, even if you can’t adopt,” the group posted. The post continues to say the shelter provides most supplies and provides some training in neonatal care.
Fosters must have previous experience with having their own animals and a veterinarian check is required. Fosters must be willing to travel as needed and live in the general area.
For more information, call the shelter during business hours or visit the website, dekalbhumanesociety.org.
Church news
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church will hold dinner church at 4 p.m. Sundays at the Refuge Community Church, 173 W. Oak St., Butler.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to Jeff Jones by email at jjones@kpcmedia.com or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.