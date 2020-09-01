340 S. Broadway, 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Afternoon book club
The library's afternoon book club will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9. Author Kayleen Reusser, who has written the book, "It Was Our War Too," about youth in the shadows of World War II, will be the special guest.
New materials available
Biography: "My Captain America" by Megan Margulies. "Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains" by Kerri Arsenault.
History: "Return from Siberia" by John Shallman.
Audio book: "Choppy Water" (Stone Barrington novel) by Stuart Woods.
Cooking, food and wine: "Tailgreat: How to Crush It at Tailgating" by John Currence.
Literature and fiction: "An Island in the Stars" by Susan Laine. "Fast Girls: A Novel of the 1936 Women's Olympics Team" by Elise Hooper. "The Exiles" by Christina Baker Kline.
Teen: "Cut Off" by Adrianne Finley. "I Am Here Now" by Barbara Bottner. "Midnight Sun" by Stephenie Meyer.
Library guidelines
Library staff will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day. Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
Regular programs
• Tai chi will take place at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the library.
• Virtual stretch-and-move classes instructor Bob Wilson has compiled a list of movements to do at home. A list can be found on the library’s website.
• Online story time: Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
Zoom sessions
Library media coordinator Erin Weldon is offering Zoom tech service to library patrons.
These services are available: tablet or computer issues; Butler Library website help; OverDrive or Libby assistance; Microsoft Office training; creating email, Zoom, Skype or other accounts; and social media.
Patrons are asked to fill out a form at https://forms.gle/4KV5VDJ7MszF6HF9.
To our readers:
