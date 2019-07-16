BUTLER — The Butler Vision group is organizing two October events, according to facilitator and City Councilman Jerry Eldridge, R-District 1.
At a July 9 meeting in the second-floor meeting room at the Thompson Block, Eldridge said the Downtown Harvest Party will take place Tuesday, Oct. 8. Details are being finalized for this event.
On Tuesday, Oct. 22, the second annual Butler Day of Service will take place. Like the recent United Way Day of Caring, this event will focus on projects such as cleanup, maintenance and handicap ramps. Projects and volunteers will be needed for this event. The rain date is Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Another idea being pursued is the creation of wall murals on Butler buildings.
By sponsoring and leading events, “Hopefully, people will see that (the group is) a real deal,” Eldridge said.
Eldridge said Butler’s Main Street group, led by Jodi Barber, has achieved its tax exempt 501©(3) status. To date, Main Street meetings have been for board members only to adopt operational procedures and by-laws. “My hope is that in a month or two, we’ll be able to introduce the entity to the community,” he said.
The meeting included discussion on the need for more housing so that employees of current and future industries have places to live within Butler.
“We just have to find a developer,” Eldridge said. “Butler has its challenges. We can’t wait any longer. It’s been hard to get that train going.
