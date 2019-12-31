These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Dec. 12-19. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Jose Y. Ramirez-Alcantar, Sturgis, Michigan, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Isaiah L. Allman, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Lauren K. Anderson, Auburn, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Carla J. Bailey, Middlebury, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Jennifer L. Bohn-Behrer, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Farish M. Beliles, Spencerville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Matthew M. Brian, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Mackenzie M. Browning, Auburn, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Karla J. Chapulis, Garrett, no seat belt, $50 (GPD).
- Erik E. Chew, Butler, no seat belt, $50 (AUB).
- Beonca C. Coburn, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (AUB); speeding, $171 (DC); following too closely, $171 (AUB).
- Zachary T. Conroy, Auburn, failure to dim bright headlights, $165 (DC).
- Stasha J. Dickey, Quincy, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Dave P. Dietz, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Andrew W. Dillon, Garrett, expired plates, $175 (GPD).
- Jerron T. Garber, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jacob D. Gersbacher, Fremont, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Christopher W. Goller, Butler, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Ivan E. Graves, Auburn, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $235 (AUB); failure to yield to funeral procession, $140 (AUB).
- Trae A. Hand, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Andrew M. Harris, Fort Wayne, expired registration, $175 (GPD); no seat belt, $50 (GPD).
- Joshua L. Hart, Auburn, no seat belt, $50 (ISP).
- Deborah S. Herman, Elmore, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
- William T. Hillary, St. Joe, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jerome B. Howard, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $183.66 (DC).
- Emery L. Ireland, Chillicothe, Missouri, no headlights, $165 (AUB).
- Andrew J. Kline, Corunna, dog off property, $25 (DC).
- Gerald W. Leeper, St. Joe, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Justin A. Light, Fort Wayne, no seat belt in commercial vehicle, $160.50 (ISP).
- Lindsey N. Lopez, Garrett, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Sean C. Lowe, San Diego, California, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Shonte P. McBride, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Marcus M. Miller, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Rami Z. Naasan, Burbank, Illinois, speeding, $235 (BPD).
- Gavin L. Pauwels, Warsaw, disregarding stop sign, $171 (BPD).
- Bruce W. Prewett, Saluda, South Carolina, speeding, $235 (DC).
- Lauren E. Rekeweg, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
- Jenna E. Rice, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Darrien E. Richards, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $172 (DC).
- Jessica A. Roark, St. Joe, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Ashley N. Rourke, Butler, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Diego U. Salazar, Fort Wayne, speeding, $160 (GPD).
- Joaquin A. Saralu, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Brian B. Slattery, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Patrizia Staltari, Elkhart, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Trey N. Stebing, Auburn, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (GPD).
- Caleb M. Stephens, Kendallville, failure to register, $150 (DC).
- Taylor R. Sternberger, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Joshua L. Storrjohann, Butler, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Benjamin A. VanAllen, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Justin A. VanDyke, Garrett, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
- Aidan P. Weisenfeld, Ann Arbor, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Michael R. Widmar, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Brandon S. Williams, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Andrew S. Woehnker, LaOtto, driving left of center, $190 (GPD).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
