BUTLER — Eastside's soccer team posted a 1-0 shutout win over Central Noble Thursday.
This came nine days after the Cougars blanked the Blazers 4-0 Sept. 15 in a Northeast Corner Conference tournament match at Butler.
Chayse Hulbert scored the only goal of the match when he took a pass from teammate Dylan Hertig and beat Cougar goalie Aidan Dreibelbis.
