The following tickets were paid in Butler City Court Aug. 29-Sept. 5. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Abaulrahmna N. Alkaynaee, Cromwell, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Glenn A. Ashline, Shepherd, Michigan, speeding, $235 (AUB).
- Jeremy L. Ballard, Avilla, failure to register vehicle within 60 days, $150 (GPD).
- Leon C. Blissett, Gary, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- James A. Bostater, Montpelier, Ohio, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Crystal A. Bowman, Auburn, expired plates, $175 (ISP).
- Brennan J. Brown, Butler, no insurance, $258 (BPD); no seat belt, $50 (BPD).
- Corey M. Brown, Orland, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Jessica M. Bushey, Centerville, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Ronald D. Camp, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Sarah M. Cantey, Cincinnati, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Kay L. Carper, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Ryan M. Christman, Muncie, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Carissa M. Cook, Auburn, no license in possession, $150 (GPD).
- Trent A. Curran, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Brian W. Dennison, St. Joe, no valid driver’s license, $175 (GPD).
- Everardo P. Dominguez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP); no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP); no child restraint, $25 (ISP); no child restraint, $25 (ISP).
- Zachary D. Drury, Fort Wayne, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Kole L. Elkins, Hudson, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Alan W. Ervins, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $175 (GPD).
- Stanley E. Estes, Clinton Township, Michigan, failure to obey signs and markings when driving, $196 (ISP).
- Jason M. Fee, Auburn, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $235 (WPD).
- Aaron M. Fisher, Avilla, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Linnea J. Foor, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Shawnna M. Gleason, Angola, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Curtis D. Goings, Angola, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Devin J. Gresky, Columbus, Ohio, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
- Scott J. Grothouse, Fort Jennings, Ohio, expired plates, $157.42 (GPD).
- Ann M. Hall, Garrett, failure to dim bright headlights, $165 (DC).
- Lazarus C. Hall, Fremont, expired plates, $175 (AUB).
- John M. Henderson, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- William H. Hilger, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $196 (AUB).
- Tawaina M. Hill, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
- Lyle J. Hochstetler, Butler, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Theresa K. Hostetler, Goshen, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Tyler M. Huff, Garrett, speeding, $175 (GPD).
- Stewart K. Isaacs, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
- Kimberly C. Jayson, Waterford, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Alexis Jurado, Elkhart, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Jerome J. Karn III, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Daniel R. Kizzia, Waterford, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Masyn M. Krieger, Albion, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Donna L. Lackey, Philadelphia, Mississippi, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Thanh T. Le, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Michelle L. LeFevra, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Mary A. Maggart, LaOtto, driving while suspended, $235 (ISP).
- Dennis J. Marshall, Auburn, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Austin E. May, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (GPD).
- Jennifer L. Mills, Zionsville, speeding, $175 (ISP).
- Alan M. Ostman, Garrett, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $308 (DC).
- Paige W. Parrent, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Jeffery B. Parrish, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Sawyer D. Pasma, Wyoming, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Suzanne R. Petre, Waterloo, failure to update operator’s license, $175 (WPD).
- Dayjua R. Pinder, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $167 (AUB).
- Alyssa J. Reale, Concord, Ohio, speeding, $196 (ISP).
- Brett A. Remick, Minot, North Dakota, speeding, $175 (ISP).
- Dan E. Reust, Huntington, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
- Dylan T. Rice, Rome City, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Ronald L. Rodman, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Jalen R. Shaffer, Garrett, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Jacob T. Shaw, Avon, speeding, $173 (DC).
- Amanda L. Smith, Dubois, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Matt G. Spieth, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Hunter M. Strong, Avilla, speeding, $157.42 (GPD).
- Rees G. Till, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Ashley M. Vanderlaan, Lowell, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Peyton R. Vis, Byron Center, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Ryan J. Walkup, Coldwater, Michigan, no or defective brake system, $235 (ISP).
- Jeremy R. Warrell, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Emily R. Wauters, Waterloo, failure to yield, $171 (WPD).
- Christopher R. Weaver, Cridersville, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Tyrone West, Springfield, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Jerry W. White, Mayville, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Mindy L. Wilcox, Wolcottville, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Devon J. Wildig, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Jose D. Zaragova, Fort Wayne, failure to dim bright headlights, $165 (DC); expired plates, $150 (DC).
- Brendan G. Zeisloft, Leo, speeding, $171 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
