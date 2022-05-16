These tickets were paid in Butler City Court May 5-12. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Merwa L. Alamerri, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Gonzalo Arciga, Whiting, speeding, $165 (DC).
Jonathan T. Balyeat, Auburn, no seat belt, $50 (GPD).
Kenneth E. Banks Jr., Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Mackenzie L. Bartlett, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Samantha R. Smith-Bergman, Woodburn, distracted driving, $171 (ISP).
Brandon Bostater, Ney, Ohio, speeding, $150 (GPD).
Alissa M. Bowling, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Ashlie M. Boyd, Auburn, distracted driving, $171 (DC).
Casssandra N. Brazel, Grabill, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Nathan T. Carrier, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Dalton D. Casper, Auburn, failure to stop at through highway, $175 (AUB); expired plates, $150 (AUB).
Jorge L. Cisneros, Grand Blanc, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Vincent K. Clay, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $170 (AUB).
Russell P. Coplin, Avilla, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ryan P. Dally, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Ashley N. Daniels, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Megan N. Daniels, Butler, distracted driving, $171 (AUB).
Jacob S. Davis, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
William T. Domire Jr., Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Emma N. Eicher, Bristol, speeding, $155 (DC).
Gordon M. Elkins, Angola, no seat belt, $25 (AUB).
Caleb M. Ellison, Butler, distracted driving, $171 (AUB).
Zachere L. Fraley, Butler, no valid driver’s license, $150 (AUB).
Bryant A.L. Freeman, Garrett, distracted driving, $171 (DC).
Collin R. Fulton, Auburn, expired registration, $150 (AUB).
Richard L. Gee, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
Troy L. Grischke, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Angela D. Hartman, Garrett, failure to provide proof of insurance, $235 (WPD).
Nolan R. Hathaway, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Daniel D. Hickerson Jr., Cave City, Kentucky, distracted driving, $171 (DC).
Landon B. Holwerda, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Skylar J. Keck, Clearfield, Kentucky, no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
Allyson A. King, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Shannon L. Leman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Jonathon P. Luke, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Brayden L. Massey, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Harold C. Ott, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jeff A. Pearson, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $172 (DC); driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
Erik A. Reynolds, Garrett, distracted driving, $171 (AUB).
Bradley M. Richmond, Fremont, speeding, $150 (DC).
Bailie E. Ricketts, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Mariana Garcia Roque, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Mazeez A. Salam, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Byron N. Alvarado Sazo, Cicero, Illinois, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Baghel Singh, Auburn, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Aaron J. Smith, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Michelle D. Smith, Ellenwood, Georgia, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Spencer A. Stafford, Huntertown, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jeremy L. Stoikes, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Andy Towne, Muncie, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Matthew Valentine, Metamora, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Bryce A. Weaver, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Brynn N. White, Warsaw, speeding, $171 (DC).
Zachery A. Withrow, Bloomington, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Brock J. Wyro, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Alton L.E. Zick, Yoder, speeding, $171 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
