BUTLER — Eastside’s defense pitched its first shutout of the season, and the offense clicked for nearly 400 total yards.
Blazer coach Todd Mason says his team, ranked fifth in the Associated Press Class 2A polls, can still be better however.
They looked pretty good in a 34-0 win over host West Noble at Ligonier Friday.
“The defense is playing pretty darn good football right now, and we’re certainly happy about that,” Mason said afterwards. He credited defensive coordinator Corey Schoon for coming up with a great plan.
“We’ve still got to clean some things up offensively,” Mason said. “(We had) too many penalties tonight. We didn’t have a whole lot of turnovers, but at the same time, we had enough penalties it was like a turnover.
“We’ve got to quit shooting ourselves in the foot offensively,” he continued. “I don’t know what the stats are, but we probably garnered close to 400 yards of offense. We have to continue to play cleaner football and take care of the football.”
While the team committed just one turnover, Eastside was flagged eight times for 85 yards. One of those penalties cost the visitors a long punt return for a touchdown. Another long touchdown run was called back on a holding penalty in the third.
Quarterback Laban Davis completed 11-of-18 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 80 yards and two more scores as Eastside improved to 3-0.
Davis’ favorite target was senior receiver Wade Miller, who caught five of those passes for 139 yards and a score. Dylan Bredemeyer caught two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown.
West Noble (0-3) was stopped short on a gutsy fourth down call from its own 33 on the opening possession. Three plays later, Davis connected with Miller for the first score of the game with 8 minutes, 24 seconds left in the first.
Another three-and-out followed for the Chargers, but the hosts recovered an Eastside fumble at their own 32.
Two penalties — one for holding and the other for delay of game — stymied that Charger possession, and the Blazers got the ball back.
This time, they made it count.
Davis ran for 18 yards to set up a 10-yard pass to Bredemeyer. Jaiden Baker’s extra-point kick made it 14-0 Eastside with 26.8 seconds left in the first.
There would be no more scoring until late in the half when Lane Burns returned a West Noble punt to the hosts’ 37. Matt Firestine ran three times before Davis took it in from the 10 with just under a minute left in the half. The kick made it 21-0 at the break.
Davis appeared to have another touchdown run early in the third, but a holding penalty brought that one back before the Blazers gave up the ball on downs.
When West Noble punted on its opening possession, Burns appeared to have brought it back more than 50 yards, but a yellow handerchief — this time for an illegal block in the back — negated that potential score.
Undaunted, the Blazers put together their longest scoring drive of the night, covering 65 yards in 12 plays before Dax Holman took it in from the two with 4:14 to play.
West Noble went three-and-out, and Davis hooked up with Miller for a 77-yard pass before he was tackled a yard short of the end zone. Davis went in on the next play to cap the scoring with 51.4 seconds left.
The Chargers finished with 116 yards of total offense. Zachary Beers ran 19 times for 25 yards. Starting quarterback Kolby Knox completed 2-of-10 passes for 13 yards. In the third quarter, Derek Slone took over, completing 7-of-12 passes for 48 yards. Jalen Gonzalez caught four passes for 31 yards.
Eastside hosts Churubusco to begin NECC Small Division play.
Extra Points
The Blazers are 3-0 for the first time since the 1999 season. That team finished 9-2.
The Eastside-West Noble series has been a back-and-forth affair. The Chargers had won the last two meetings. Eastside leads the all-time series 17-16.
According to team statistics, Lane Cleckner made four solo tackles and assisted on four others. Two of his tackles were for West Noble losses. Dax Holman had four solo tackles and three assists, also with two resulting in Charger losses.
The Chargers blocked Jaiden Baker's third-quarter extra-point kick try. That was her first miss in 16 attempts this season. She set a school record last year with 43 made extra points.
